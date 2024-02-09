Canadians won't be fooled by Putin propaganda on Ukraine, Trudeau says

OTTAWA -

Canadians are too smart to fall for Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

Trudeau made the remark after he was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

In it, Putin mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for taking part in a tribute on Parliament Hill that included a veteran with Nazi ties.

Canada made international headlines last fall for accidentally inviting Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian-born Canadian who fought with an SS unit during the Second World War, to Parliament and then giving him a standing ovation.

Putin took a shot at Zelenskyy for taking part in that tribute, claiming that he invaded Ukraine to defeat neo-Nazis -- something Western counties have dismissed as propaganda.

Trudeau says Putin will use "whatever propaganda he can" to try and justify the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"But I can tell you, Canadians will not be fooled," he said at a news conference in King City, Ont.

"Canada stands with Ukraine, not just because we are friends to Ukraine, but because the rules-based order and the system of laws and the UN Charter protect all of us, not just Ukrainians."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.

-- With files from The Associated Press