Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'

Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia’s attacks in Ukraine a “genocide.”

The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion, sponsored by foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson.

MPs agreed that there is “clear and ample evidence of systemic and massive war crimes against humanity” being committed by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and directed by President Vladimir Putin and others within the Russian Parliament.

Those crimes include, among other offenses, mass atrocities, systematic instances of willful killing of Ukrainian civilians, the desecration of corpses, forcible transfer of Ukrainian children, torture, physical harm, mental harm, and rape, the motion reads.

Russia’s invasion of the eastern region of Ukraine began on Feb. 24. There have been widespread accusations of war crimes since then, with some leaders going as far as to say that the situation amounts to genocide.

International law defines genocide as the deliberate killing or causing other serious harms “with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”

More details to come…

With a file from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello