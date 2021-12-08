OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is important for Canada to align with its allies on a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Trudeau says Canada has been talking to allies for "many months" about the issue and an official announcement is expected later today.

The United States was first to announce a diplomatic boycott Monday, meaning American athletes would still compete in Beijing but no U.S. political officials would attend.

Australia and the United Kingdom have both now followed suit.

They cite human rights concerns including allegations of genocide against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China's Xinjiang province.

China denies those allegations and is accusing the United States of upending the political neutrality of sport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.