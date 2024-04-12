Canada's spy agency accused of negligence and defamation in $5.5M lawsuit
An RCMP sergeant and a former Vancouver detective have filed a lawsuit that accuses Canada's spy agency of wrongly linking them to an ex-Mountie who is charged with being an agent for China.
Paul McNamara and Peter Merrifield claim that "inaccurate, incomplete, misleading and/or false" information from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) cost them the security clearances they need for their jobs.
"To say I'm a national security threat – that makes me angry," McNamara said in an exclusive interview with CTV National News. "I'll challenge you here. And I will go to my grave to prove I'm not a national security threat."
McNamara is a former Vancouver Police Department detective. After retiring he was hired as the program director at an American security firm called VXL Enterprises, and put in charge of uniformed security at the U.S. Embassy and its consulates across Canada. He lost his security clearance and job in 2021, and has not been able to find work since.
Before becoming the vice-president of the RCMP union, Merrifield was a supervisor in the RCMP's protective policing unit. His responsibilities included providing security for the prime minister, the Royal Family and other heads of state.
When he was in that position, Merrifield says he was one of a few Canadians who had "higher than top secret clearance." Merrifield's clearance was suspended for nearly a year between 2022 and 2023.
"The difference between intelligence and evidence boils down to the burden of proof," Merrifield said. "There is no accountability of intelligence."
Peter Merrifield, left, and Paul McNamara. (CTV News)
Filed in Federal Court, their statement of claim includes accusations of defamation and conducting a negligent investigation.
"Unfortunately for McNamara and Merrifield, CSIS pursued a politically motivated agenda designed to show that it was taking a hard line on foreign interference from China, and cast a wide net, pulling in multiple people with some form of connection to individuals with business in that country," the pair claims in court documents.
"Rather than examining and verifying actual information, CSIS simply made incomplete, inaccurate, misleading and false assertions about the Plaintiffs, and provided them to the Plaintiffs' employers, knowing full well the harm that would follow."
The two are seeking more than $5.5 million in damages for loss of income, mental anguish and damaged reputations after CSIS allegedly flagged them during routine security clearance reviews.
"If we don't have a robust, well-run intelligence service, we are doing more harms to Canadians than the foreign state actors are," McNamara said. "China's done nothing to me … but my own internal national security service, it has."
CSIS declined to comment on the lawsuit.
"It would be inappropriate for CSIS to comment on matters currently before the courts," a CSIS spokesperson said in an email to CTV National News.
The lawsuit comes after two weeks of hearings at the public inquiry into foreign interference. In testimony, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his cabinet and his staff repeated a common refrain that "intelligence wasn't evidence," as they pushed back on CSIS intelligence about Beijing's meddling in the past two elections.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trudeau said, in response to a question about his confidence in Canada's intelligence apparatus, that he has "of course tremendous confidence in the extraordinary women and men who serve in our national security institutions."
"It is extremely important work that's getting more and more difficult every day. But no government and no leader should simply be a passive receiver of information and intelligence," he said.
"We have a role to play in asking questions, on thinking critically, around encouraging further work on questioning sources and pulling out contradictions. That actually is part and parcel of the work that we all need to do to make sure that everything is done to keep Canadians safe."
William Majcher speaks to CTV News in an exclusive interview. (Chris Gargus)
McNamara and Merrifield say their problems stem from knowing and speaking with William Majcher, a former Mountie now facing foreign interference charges. Merrifield says he was subjected to a six-hour interview with CSIS agents with "more than three hours" spent on questions about Majcher.
McNamara and Merrifield claim they had nothing to do with Majcher's work in China.
Majcher was as an undercover officer and investigated money laundering for the RCMP before retiring in 2007. Moving to Hong Kong, he co-founded a corporate asset recovery company that reportedly dealt with Chinese investment banks and law firms to recover stolen assets that were being laundered overseas.
Security experts say this could have involved official anti-corruption programs like Operation Fox Hunt, which the Chinese government has used to "involuntarily" return suspects and fugitives. Rights group Safeguard Defenders claims such programs also target dissidents.
Majcher was charged in July with two counts under the Security of Information Act, which covers crimes pertaining to national security and espionage.
"Majcher allegedly used his knowledge and his extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People's Republic of China," the RCMP said in a July press release. "It is alleged that he contributed to the Chinese government's efforts to identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law."
In an exclusive interview with CTV News while on bail awaiting trial, Majcher denied the allegations.
"I'm a patriot, not a traitor," Majcher said in March. "I'll stand in a courtroom. I'll take a polygraph and I'll challenge any of these people making the accusations to take a polygraph."
Majcher believes he came under suspicion when he was hired by a Chinese think tank to gather information about the Canadian extradition process in the case of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was detained in Vancouver in December 2018 on a U.S. extradition request.
Majcher describes himself as a capitalist, not a criminal.
"The fact is, unless you're a government lawyer or a government accountant or working for a corporation, everybody else is freelancing out there," Majcher previously told CTV News. "Everybody's working and hustling for business."
Peter Merrifield, left, and Paul McNamara. (CTV News)
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Canada's spy agency accused of negligence and defamation in $5.5M lawsuit
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals release plan to 'solve the housing crisis,' branding it as a call to action
The federal Liberals have unveiled their plan to solve the housing crisis, building on recent announcements with new tax incentives, more than a billion dollars for homelessness and a country-wide effort to build more housing on public lands.
Where are they now? Key players in the murder trial of O.J. Simpson
The announcement Thursday that Simpson is dead has brought renewed attention to the closely watched trial and the fascinating cast of characters who played a role in the case.
B.C. couple transferred property to son to avoid paying $400K in court-ordered damages, judge rules
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
EXCLUSIVE 'Reasons for optimism' with potential second Trump presidency: Boris Johnson
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says there are 'reasons for optimism' with a potential second Donald Trump presidency, despite concerns his return to the White House could threaten U.S. aid for Ukraine.
opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle
In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
Tiger Woods has another round over par at Masters. His sights are making the cut
Tiger Woods is chasing more history at Augusta National, just not the variety he prefers.
EXCLUSIVE Canada's spy agency accused of negligence and defamation in $5.5M lawsuit
An RCMP sergeant and a former Vancouver detective have filed a lawsuit that accuses Canada's spy agency of wrongly linking them to an ex-Mountie who is charged with being an agent for China.
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
What to know about the real estate tycoon sentenced to death in Vietnam's largest fraud case
A Vietnamese real estate tycoon was sentenced to death Thursday in the country's biggest-ever financial fraud case, a shocking development in an intensifying anti-corruption drive in the southeast Asian nation.
Canada
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Sask. Teachers' Federation to give 'significant' update on negotiations with province
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says it will be providing a 'significant' update on negotiations with the province over a new contract for teachers.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith appears in Ottawa after attacking federal housing plan
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today after tabling a bill that would allow her province to block future direct funding from the federal government to cities.
-
Millions of birds die in Canada at this time of year. Here's what you can do
Thousands of birds in Toronto fly into windows and die at this time of year as they journey across the last stretch of their migration, deaths that the city says are completely preventable.
-
GTA home prices to see biggest gains in 2024 as Canada's housing market set for 'uncomfortably busy' fall: Royal LePage
Housing prices in the GTA are expected to rise 10 per cent this year and will likely surpass those in Greater Vancouver by the end of 2024, according to an updated forecast by Royal LePage.
-
Ex-space agency engineer acquitted on charge of acting for Chinese firm
Former Canadian Space Agency engineer Wanping Zheng has been acquitted of breach of trust at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que.
World
-
Trump's co-defendants in classified documents case are asking judge to dismiss charges against them
Lawyers for two co-defendants of former U.S. president Donald Trump in the classified documents case are asking a judge on Friday to dismiss charges against them.
-
Manhattan court must find a dozen jurors to hear first-ever criminal case against a former president
Jury selection is set to start Monday in former President Donald Trump's hush money case -- the first trial among four criminal prosecutions of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.
-
Death toll from Italian hydroelectric plant explosion rises to 7 as the last bodies are recovered
Divers in northern Italy have recovered the last two bodies of workers killed by an explosion that collapsed and flooded several levels of an underground hydroelectric plant, bringing to seven the number of confirmed dead, officials said Friday.
-
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is negotiating with White House to advance Ukraine aid
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is negotiating with the White House as he prepares for the treacherous task of advancing wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel through the House, a top House Republican said Thursday.
-
Thousands of Russian soldiers are fleeing the war in Ukraine but have nowhere to go
Like thousands of other Russian soldiers, Yevgeny deserted the Russian military. All have criminal cases against them in Russia, where they face 10 years or more in prison. Each is waiting for a welcome from the West that has never arrived.
-
Sudan's war began a year ago. Children are among its most fragile survivors
More than 16,000 children younger than 5 arriving in Chad from Sudan have had severe acute malnutrition, according to the UN — a stage where the effects of hunger are clearly visible.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Liberals release plan to 'solve the housing crisis,' branding it as a call to action
The federal Liberals have unveiled their plan to solve the housing crisis, building on recent announcements with new tax incentives, more than a billion dollars for homelessness and a country-wide effort to build more housing on public lands.
-
Spy director to face questions today on what feds were told about foreign meddling
The head of Canada's spy agency is slated to face fresh questions today on exactly what the federal government was told about foreign meddling.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Canada's spy agency accused of negligence and defamation in $5.5M lawsuit
An RCMP sergeant and a former Vancouver detective have filed a lawsuit that accuses Canada's spy agency of wrongly linking them to an ex-Mountie who is charged with being an agent for China.
Health
-
NEW
NEW Kids' hanging gym sets were recalled after a skinned knee: Here are the recalls of this week
Here are various items recalled in Canada this week, including salmon, kid's speakers, and more unauthorized products related to sexual enhancement
-
B.C. announces plan to move residents off doctor waitlists, connect them with health-care providers
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
-
Ontario won't divulge total fines for hospital patients refusing transfers to LTC
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones and her ministry are refusing to divulge the amount of money that seven patients in the province have been fined for not accepting transfers from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing.
Sci-Tech
-
What to know about Elon Musk's 'free speech' feud with a Brazilian judge
Headline-grabbing billionaire Elon Musk is clashing with a Supreme Court justice in Brazil over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation on X, the social media platform Musk bought when it was Twitter.
-
Strange prehistoric drawings found near dinosaur footprints in Brazil
Prehistoric humans in Brazil carved drawings in the rock next to dinosaur footprints, suggesting that they may have found them meaningful or interesting, a new study has found.
-
Foxes were once humans' best friends, study says
In an ancient grave in what’s now northwestern Argentina, a person was buried with a canine companion — but this animal friend wasn’t a dog, according to new research. The burial held the skeleton of a type of canid that may have once competed with dogs for human affection: a fox.
Entertainment
-
'Civil War' review: A vivid portrait of a country at war with itself
'Civil War,' a new, near-future vision of dystopia from director Alex Garland, now playing in theatres, is an emotional and intellectual experience that plays like a stark prediction of what could happen if division and hate are allowed to run unchecked.
-
'Terms and Conditions' shows off Sask. independent spirit while attracting Hollywood talent
With the tagline of 'Life glitches, laugh it off' a band of independent Saskatchewan filmmakers promise to keep audiences entertained with 'Terms and Conditions.'
-
'What Jennifer Did': New Netflix documentary follows Ontario woman's murder-for-hire case
The story of an Ontario woman who was found to have hired hitmen to murder her parents is now the subject of a new Netflix documentary.
Business
-
March home sales, average price rise from year ago: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of home sales in March rose 1.7 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Walmart Canada says robots are coming to two Ontario warehouses, but jobs not at risk
In a Calgary warehouse almost as big as eight football fields, an army of robots whir about, carrying massive quantities of merchandise bound for Walmart Canada customers.
-
What to know about the real estate tycoon sentenced to death in Vietnam's largest fraud case
A Vietnamese real estate tycoon was sentenced to death Thursday in the country's biggest-ever financial fraud case, a shocking development in an intensifying anti-corruption drive in the southeast Asian nation.
Lifestyle
-
Ontario couple missed 2 days of their week-long vacation due to a flight delay and cancellation. Here's why they were denied compensation
An Ontario couple planned to celebrate their anniversary at a resort in Jamaica in February. Despite meticulously planning the trip, their WestJet flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport had been abruptly cancelled.
-
They met in New York's Plaza Hotel in 1970. Here's what happened next
In 1969, Stefano Ripamonti was feeling good about life. He was in his late twenties, working a glamorous job at an Italian high fashion shoe firm. He’d recently married his childhood sweetheart and the newlyweds were settling into an apartment near the Vatican city walls in Rome, Italy.
-
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Sports
-
Tiger Woods has another round over par at Masters. His sights are making the cut
Tiger Woods is chasing more history at Augusta National, just not the variety he prefers.
-
Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing US$16M from baseball star in sports betting case
The former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is being charged with federal bank fraud for crimes involving gambling debts and theft of more than US$16 million from the Japanese sensation, federal authorities said Thursday.
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Autos
-
U.S. opens investigation into Ford gasoline leak, saying automaker's remedy doesn't fix the problem
The U.S. government's auto safety agency has opened an investigation into a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from cracked fuel injectors that can cause engine fires, saying in documents that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks.
-
Tesla settles case over fatal Autopilot crash of Apple engineer
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
-
NEW
NEW What are the chances police can find your stolen car? Canadians believe odds are low
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Local Spotlight
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Young P.E.I. actor fulfills childhood dream to play Anne Shirley
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
From beginner to Olympian: Meet Canada's youngest male to fence on the world stage
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver to consider 30 km/h speed limit on local streets
For years, traffic safety advocates have called for lower speed limits on local roads, and now Vancouver is joining a number of communities exploring a 30 km/h speed limit on side streets.
-
24-hour lane closure in the Massey Tunnel this weekend, drivers warned to expect delays
Drivers travelling south through the George Massey Tunnel this weekend are being warned to expect delays – especially on Sunday – as one lane will be closed for 24 hours.
-
Orphaned B.C. orca: Team prepares landing site for complex rescue
A team of about two dozen people is preparing the planned landing area for the complex rescue of an orphaned killer whale calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off northwest Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
Flight leaving Toronto airport forced to abort takeoff due to nearby landing plane
A flight leaving Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its takeoff after another plane diverted its landing to a nearby runway.
-
GTA home prices to see biggest gains in 2024 as Canada's housing market set for 'uncomfortably busy' fall: Royal LePage
Housing prices in the GTA are expected to rise 10 per cent this year and will likely surpass those in Greater Vancouver by the end of 2024, according to an updated forecast by Royal LePage.
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
Calgary
-
A decade later, friends and families of Brentwood Five still trying to heal
In the early hours of April 15, 2014, five friends were stabbed to death during a party at a Brentwood home – an act that shook Calgary to its core.
-
Kananaskis Conservation Pass holders can register more vehicles
The provincial government has added some value to its Kananaskis Conservation Pass.
-
Increasing renewable energy to create more conflicts between environmental values
An Alberta environmental group opposes a solar power project over concerns it would damage antelope habitat and block their migration.
Ottawa
-
Ontario announces new funding to build Hwy. 416 interchange in Barrhaven
The Ontario government is investing $5 million to build a new highway interchange on Highway 416 in Barrhaven. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria is in Ottawa on Friday to announce the new interchange at Highway 416 and Barnsdale Road.
-
Here’s how many crime guns were seized by Ottawa police in 2024
The Ottawa Police Service says so far this year, 44 crime guns have been seized from the community.
-
Ottawa home prices to increase $33,900 by end of 2024, report says
Home prices in Ottawa are expected to increase more than four per cent at the end of the year due to the anticipated drop in interest rates and buyers and sellers returning to the market, according to a new report.
Montreal
-
Video catches worker blowing garbage into street in east end Montreal neighbourhood
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
-
Father pleads guilty after confronting son's alleged bullies at Quebec school
The father who confronted his son's alleged bullies outside a high school pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and uttering threats.
-
10 arrested after Fairview Pointe-Claire robbery, suspects could be part of international crime network
Montreal police have arrested eight men and two women in connection with a jewellery store robbery that occurred at the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
-
Increasing renewable energy to create more conflicts between environmental values
An Alberta environmental group opposes a solar power project over concerns it would damage antelope habitat and block their migration.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith appears in Ottawa after attacking federal housing plan
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today after tabling a bill that would allow her province to block future direct funding from the federal government to cities.
Atlantic
-
Rain, fog, risk of downpours continues into Friday night
More wet weather is coming for the Maritimes heading into the start of the weekend.
-
No criminal charges for N.S. 2020 firehall shooting: Ontario unit
Nearly four years after two RCMP officers fired at a civilian outside a Nova Scotia firehall during the 2020 mass shootings, an Ontario unit has determined no criminal charges are warranted.
-
2 people found dead following Saint John tent fire identified
Police in Saint John, N.B., say the two people who were found dead following a tent fire in the city last month have been identified.
Winnipeg
-
Food trucks return to Winnipeg streets, but fewer than previous years
Food trucks are back on Winnipeg streets, but people might see fewer options this summer.
-
Spring cleanup: Crews set to hit Winnipeg streets for seasonal tidy
Hundreds of workers and pieces of equipment will hit the streets in Winnipeg to give the city its annual spring cleaning.
-
A new era: HSC to deploy institutional safety officers next week
New safety officers will be on patrol at Health Sciences Centre (HSC), and they're going to have the power to arrest and detain people who present a threat to staff, patients and visitors.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Sask. Teachers' Federation to give 'significant' update on negotiations with province
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says it will be providing a 'significant' update on negotiations with the province over a new contract for teachers.
-
Sask.'s shortage of pharmacists resulting in reduced hours at drug stores
It's becoming more difficult to find a pharmacy that is open late in Regina and a shortage of pharmacists and expanded duties has resulted in some drug stores cutting hours even more.
-
'Terms and Conditions' shows off Sask. independent spirit while attracting Hollywood talent
With the tagline of 'Life glitches, laugh it off' a band of independent Saskatchewan filmmakers promise to keep audiences entertained with 'Terms and Conditions.'
Kitchener
-
Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood.
-
Attempted murder charge in Guelph
A Guelph man has been charged with attempted murder after police say a woman was severely hurt Wednesday morning.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Controversial goal helps London get game one win over Kitchener
A controversial goal helped the hometown Knights get the game one win of their playoff series with the Rangers.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Sask. Teachers' Federation to give 'significant' update on negotiations with province
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says it will be providing a 'significant' update on negotiations with the province over a new contract for teachers.
-
'We're just at a loss': Sask. family struggling to pay for specialist pediatric care out of province
A Saskatoon family is concerned about the health of their son nearly a year after Saskatchewan’s only pediatric gastroenterologist (GI) left the province.
-
Sask.'s shortage of pharmacists resulting in reduced hours at drug stores
It's becoming more difficult to find a pharmacy that is open late in Regina and a shortage of pharmacists and expanded duties has resulted in some drug stores cutting hours even more.
Northern Ontario
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
opinion
opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle
In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
London
-
City and Reptilia reach pending settlement about indoor reptile zoo operating in London
Michael Lerner, the lawyer representing Reptilia confirms to CTV News that an agreement in principle has been reached and formal documents are being prepared to conclude the court proceedings.
-
Weapons and drug-related charges laid after investigation at two London homes
London police are looking for a man and have one in custody following a drug bust in the city's southeast end.
-
Two-vehicle crash in Bruce County
Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Bruce County. OPP responded to Bruce Road 7 and Concession 12 in Ripley on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Sentencing hearing for retired teacher convicted of historical sexual assaults
Lawrence Fritz appeared in a Newmarket courtroom more than two months after he pleaded guilty to five counts of inappropriately touching students in the 1970s, 80s and 90s while teaching at schools across York Region.
-
Canada-wide warrant ends in arrest for federal offender
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood has been arrested by police.
-
Innisfil woman arrested after allegedly contacting victims of human trafficking Project Chameleon
South Simcoe Police arrested a woman with connections to victims of human trafficking.
Windsor
-
Arrest made in Leamington break and enter
Two people have been charged in relation to a break and enter investigation in Leamington. Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to a home on Mersea Road east.
-
Construction lane reductions planned on Sandwich Street
Windsor police are letting the public know about some construction lane reductions.
-
Deliberations continue in Ryan Turgeon case
The jury deliberating the fate of a former high school teacher charged with sex-related offences will resume deliberations Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Orphaned B.C. orca: Team prepares landing site for complex rescue
A team of about two dozen people is preparing the planned landing area for the complex rescue of an orphaned killer whale calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off northwest Vancouver Island.
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
-
Man not criminally responsible for killing worker he believed was zombie, B.C. judge rules
The man who stabbed 79-year-old Eric Kutzner to death inside a Vancouver Island coffee shop two years ago has been found not criminally responsible – after the court heard a mental disorder had left him convinced his innocent victim was a zombie.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge non-profit helps Grade 12 students make it to grad in style
With graduation season fast approaching, the cost of the perfect suit or dress can be financially challenging for many families, which is why My City Care has launched its ‘Cinderella Project’.
-
Lethbridge reveals proposed water conservation plan, no current restrictions in place
With water levels in the Oldman River Reservoir sitting at just over 30 per cent and another drought-like summer predicted, the City of Lethbridge is looking to take steps before the situation worsens.
-
4 candidates compete for vacant council seat in Town of Fort Macleod, Alta.
There are four candidates vying for a vacant councillor seat in the town of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
North Bay Battalion take Game 1 of playoff series against Sudbury Wolves
It was a busy night at Memorial Gardens in North Bay as more than 4,000 junior hockey fans came to see the battle of the north between the Battalion and Sudbury Wolves.
-
Sault police deploys plush canine unit
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is deploying a new type of canine unit to help comfort children who might be dealing with a stressful situation.
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.