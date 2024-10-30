Politics

    • Canada needs to double its military spending to meet NATO targets: PBO

    A Canadian flag is seen on the shoulder of a soldier's uniform. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press) A Canadian flag is seen on the shoulder of a soldier's uniform. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Canada needs to double its annual military spending in order to meet its NATO requirements, new Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) projections show.

    After facing months of pressure from allies, the prime minister announced at the NATO Summit that Canada will meet its commitment of two per cent of its GDP by 2032.

    The PBO estimates that would require spending at least $81.9 billion dollars per year on military infrastructure and staff.

    According to figures by the Department of National Defence, military expenditures are forecast to rise to $41 billion for 2024-2025. The government’s defence policy, Our North Strong and Free (ONSAF), which was released in the spring, only forecasts spending to reach $57.8 billion by 2029-30, which amounts to 1.76 per cent of GDP.

    More details to come. 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. judge halts woman's medically assisted death

    A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman's medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News