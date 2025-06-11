ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada-U.S. talks on economic and security deal intensify: sources

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump meet in the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.