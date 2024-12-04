Politics

    • AFN, mothers call on all parties to support inquiry into policing

    Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak is seen during the first day of the AFN Special Chiefs Assembly (SCA) in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak is seen during the first day of the AFN Special Chiefs Assembly (SCA) in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling on politicians of all stripes to support a national inquiry into systemic racism in policing and police-related deaths of First Nations people, calling it a human rights issue that requires commitment from all leaders.

    "For too long, First Nations people have been subjected to colonial police violence in Canada. It's not acceptable for First Nations people, and I don't believe this is acceptable to other Canadians either," Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said with two mothers directly touched by the issue standing behind her.

     

    A resolution passed by consensus at a special chiefs assembly Tuesday says despite 20 individual inquiries and commissions into the police and justice system since 1989, the federal government has failed to make substantive changes to address systemic racism within the RCMP and other agencies.

    The resolution came after a string of incidents between Aug. 29 and Sept. 24 that left nine First Nations people dead during or after interactions with police.

    "The investigations into the recent deaths of First Nations people after interacting with police are being conducted in isolation of each other, which is not drawing conclusions as one interrelated epidemic," the resolution says.

    The assembly voted for one national inquiry, along with the establishment of a national crisis intervention. It also called for the demilitarization of police forces, which would stop police officers from using military-style tactics and equipment.

    Edith Wells, the mother of Jon Wells who died after interacting with police in Calgary in September, said it's an incredibly difficult issue to speak about. She said she needed to stand up and help his voice be heard.

    "We need to speak up as mothers for justice for our children that have been very brutally murdered by the police," she said.

    "Justice needs to be done."

    A small piece of justice, they say, is the national inquiry.

    "We stand here to say we've had enough of this," said Martha Martin, whose son and daughter died in 2020 after interactions with police.

    "No more recommendations. It's time for action."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

    French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News