'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
"This is about consolidation," said CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos. "What it looks like Pierre Poilievre and his advisors are trying to do is to add some sort of human dimension beyond… the cut and thrust of very aggressive tactics in the House of Commons and on YouTube."
Nanos said that while the Conservatives continue to have the advantage in the polls—his latest ballot tracking has the Conservatives nearly 10 points ahead of the governing Liberals—Poilievre doesn't have a significant advantage over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in terms of their personal brands.
He said that may be why the party is pushing out ads trying to "add another dimension to the attack brand" while still offering a contrast to Canadians.
The ad buy includes three ads—shot in both English and French— that will run over "the next several months" on TV, radio and digital platforms and cost "well over $3 million," according to Conservative Party communications director Sarah Fischer.
"It's a sizable buy… It will be seen, it will get noticed with that kind of spending," political marketing strategist and brand consultant Clive Veroni said.
"So I think it will definitely have an impact. And they've obviously made a conscious decision this early on, to start to redefine him and invest significant dollars in redefining him."
'WHO IS PIERRE POILIEVRE?'
The first ad, entitled "Meet Pierre Poilievre," launched on Tuesday across platforms. At one minute in length, it is the longest of the three ads. Voiced by the Conservative leader's wife, Anaida, the clip features both present-day footage of Poilievre playing with his children, and old photographs of him as a child with his adoptive parents and in hockey gear.
"Who is Pierre Poilievre?" his wife starts, before going on to offer her own framing of how those close to him, including she and her children, know him.
"I know him as a guy who loves me for who I am, a Canadian who came to call Canada home, and his wife. So, when Pierre says it doesn't matter who you know or where you're from, but rather who you are and where you're going, these aren't just empty words, he's lived it," she says.
Veroni described this ad as having a "Leave It to Beaver" nostalgia that he said is in line with past Conservative messaging.
"They do kind of help to soften his image a little bit… I guess my question is, it feels very like a very retro, family-oriented message. And I just wonder, you know, to what extent the Canadian population is still living in that world?" Veroni said.
"Clearly that's a message that resonates with some Conservative voters, but I don't know how many other Canadians would find that an appealing image."
WHAT ABOUT THE TIMING?
Poilievre and his wife jointly posted the clip to Instagram as well, a move that those CTVNews.ca spoke with interpreted in different ways, in the context of last week's joint separation announcement shared by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on the Meta-owned platform.
While all agreed that because of the scale and quality of the ad buy, it is likely the concept and these clips were shot prior to the prime minister's breakup being announced, the timing of the rollout is what's left open for interpretation.
In Nanos' view, releasing this particular ad now is not a coincidence.
"It's 100 per cent intentional, nothing's done by accident. Like really, they could have held on that ad if they thought that it was inappropriate. I think this is probably the one way for him to send a message without directly addressing the separation," Nanos said.
Veroni said whether intentional or not, "anyone watching this ad would obviously, you know, put it in the context of the Trudeau separation. "I think people will naturally in their minds make a comparison," he said.
Conservative commentator and past party leadership hopeful Rudy Husny noted, though, that Anaida has played a role in Poilievre's campaign and image in the lead up to, and since, he won the leadership.
The night he won the party's top job, the former Hill staffer was the one to introduce him, so to him, seeing her featured in this way now appeared more like a continuation of a strategy.
"She's a political operative, so she knows what she's doing," Husny said. "I don't see a link with the separation."
Husny said timing-wise the ad rollout makes sense, as people are returning from summer vacations and starting to pay more attention to politics as the fall nears.
'FEELS BROKEN' AND 'AXE THE TAX'
Another two ads will be rolling out over the next few months, according to the party.
The second in the series, titled "Putting the pieces back together"—but may soon become known as "the puzzle ad"—is a 30-second spot showing Poilievre doing a puzzle of the map of Canada with his son.
In it, Poilievre starts with what's become an oft-repeated political message, "Everything feels broken in Canada," citing affordability, safety and division, before pledging a Conservative government could "put the pieces back together," and "bring it home."
On the "bring it home" messaging, Veroni said he thinks it's a phrase that "has legs" and can be repurposed in different contexts, something the Conservative leader is already demonstrating. Though, for Nanos it also carries a "good old days, or retro hour" vibe.
The third ad is a brief, 15-second Poilievre voice-over clip: "Who pays Trudeau's tax?" It focuses on the Conservative pledge to scrap the federal government's carbon pricing scheme, which Poilievre's describes as "a tax on all."
"Enough. I'll axe the tax so you pay less and bring home more," Poilievre says in the spot before the "this message brought to you by" screen shows a photo of him and his wife waving to a crowd.
On this issue, Nanos said the Conservatives are aligned with the majority of Canadians. A recent Nanos survey indicated that two-thirds of Canadians don't think it's a good time to increase the carbon tax, and are unsure about its overall efficacy as a strategy to combat climate change.
"I would say that this particular ad… is more of a fundraiser than anything else. It doesn't really have a lot to do with brand definition for Pierre Poilievre, and has to do with pressing a really hot button and to try to put the Liberals on the defensive," Nanos said.
Asked if beyond opposing, it's time for Polievre to put more emphasis on proposing alternative plans, Husny said for now the Conservatives are better off driving home the message of change and waiting until closer to, or during, the next federal election campaign before fully articulating their policy ideas.
"When you look at the polls, people are starting to say, 'Yes, Canada is broken in a way,'… So I do believe that, in a way, that narrative is working," he said.
Veroni said considering the ads as a cohesive campaign, the Conservatives are trying to execute a "360 degree coverage of positioning."
"These ads actually exist on a spectrum. The softest one is the one with the wife, it's the most nostalgic. Then in the middle is the ad with the jigsaw puzzle, it's still very homey, that ad... It offers up a critique, but it's, you know, in Poilievre terms, it's a fairly gentle critique. And then the third one, which talks about the carbon tax, is a bit more aggressive," Veroni said.
He said expect the party to be targeting these various advertisements to different segments of the population.
ROLE OF PARTY FUNDRAISING
Even with the latest party fundraising figures indicating a multimillion-dollar edge over the Liberals, on Tuesday afternoon, a fundraising email went out to Conservative Party supporters announcing the new national campaign, seeking donations for the party's advertising "fund."
"You may have now heard, but we are launching a massive nationwide advertising campaign to bring Pierre Poilievre’s Common Sense message to millions of Canadians from coast to coast, and share with them who he is, and what he has always stood for," it read in part.
Husny said flush Conservative coffers are a clear asset to the party, and it's "good that they're actually spending it."
Asked whether now is the time for Team Trudeau to try to counterprogram, Veroni said the Liberal party would have been better off pre-empting a campaign like this.
"I would have already had been defining Poilievre months ago," Veroni said. He thinks the Liberals have "missed the boat" on trying to define their main political opponent before the Conservatives had a chance to present their version to Canadians.
"It is surprising to me, but they're going to have to now wait because it'll look too reactive," Veroni said. "The goal has changed now … Three months ago, four months ago, it would have been defining who he is. Now they're gonna have to redefine who he is, it's a different job."
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
Canadian foreign monitoring system detects targeting of Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs revealed Wednesday.
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Here's a look at what’s happened in Canada's record-breaking wildfire season so far
Canada's unprecedented wildfires season is about halfway done. Here's a timeline of what’s happened so far this year.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
