A look at recent major railway strikes at CN Rail and CPKC
Canada has an active history of rail strikes dating back to at least the early 20th century.
Here are some of the most recent job actions at the country's two main freight railways, Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., formerly known as CP Rail, as the clock ticks down to a potential work stoppage this Thursday.
2012
Canadian Pacific workers went on strike for nine days before the Conservative government ordered them back to work via legislation.
2015
A two-day walkout by Canadian Pacific employees ended under threat of a back-to-work bill under the government of then-prime minister Stephen Harper, with the two sides agreeing to binding arbitration.
2018
A strike by 3,000 CP Rail engineers and conductors ended 16 hours after it began as the parties settled on a tentative four-year deal.
2019
A strike by more than 3,000 workers at Canadian National gripped the country for eight days before they reached a collective agreement.
2022
Canadian Pacific workers hit the picket lines for 60 hours that March before a tentative contract with the company was hammered out.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Two bodies retrieved from Mike Lynch's sunken yacht brought to land
Scuba divers scouring the wreck of British tech magnate Mike Lynch's family yacht, which sank off Sicily two days ago, have found two bodies inside it, a source close to rescue operations said on Wednesday.
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
Ticket sold in northeastern Ont. wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Police raid Andrew Tate's home in Romania as new allegations emerge involving minors
Masked police officers in Romania carried out fresh raids early Wednesday at the home of divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Denmark and Sweden vow to hunt down gang leaders who hire minors to kill from abroad
The Danish and Swedish justice ministers vowed Wednesday to go after organized crime leaders abroad, whom they say have been hiring teenagers in Sweden to carry out deadly shootings in Denmark.
Back-to-school inflation: What costs more this year?
For a lot of families, late August means back-to-school shopping, which for the past few years has meant bracing for the painful price of everyday essentials.
Five Kenyan policemen arraigned over jail break of suspected serial killer
Five Kenyan police officers were arraigned on Wednesday, accused of helping a suspected serial killer and 12 others escape from a police station in the capital Nairobi, court documents showed.
Woman and child fall to their deaths from North Vancouver balcony, homicide team called in
Homicide investigators have been called in after two people fell to their deaths from an apartment building balcony in North Vancouver early Tuesday morning.
They all say they've got the Holy Grail. So who's right?
You enter a special chapel or museum, where the holiest of items resides. Behind a glass case stands the stuff of legend: the Holy Grail. Believers flock to see them and pray over them. But which is the real grail – and does it even exist?
Ontario parties spend summer preparing for possibility of an early election
Ontario's major political parties have been spending the summer nominating candidates, running 'campaign schools,' and canvassing after remarks from the premier this spring fuelled speculation he will call an early election.
People with disabilities twice as likely to have food insecurity, StatCan report says
A new Statistics Canada report says people with disabilities are twice as likely to live in food insecure households than those without disabilities.
-
Crown files notice, may appeal not-guilty verdicts in Coutts murder-conspiracy case
Crown prosecutors in Alberta have given notice they plan to appeal the not-guilty verdicts given to two men arrested at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta.
B.C. teacher disciplined for taking sides in family law dispute with 'biased and unprofessional' court statement
A B.C. teacher has been reprimanded for taking sides in a family law dispute involving a student's parents.
Two bodies retrieved from Mike Lynch's sunken yacht brought to land
Scuba divers scouring the wreck of British tech magnate Mike Lynch's family yacht, which sank off Sicily two days ago, have found two bodies inside it, a source close to rescue operations said on Wednesday.
-
Tim Walz and Bill Clinton will speak at the Democratic National Convention's third day
U.S. Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former U.S. president Bill Clinton will headline the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party's choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
-
Propane blast levels Pennsylvania home, kills woman and injures man
An explosion that leveled a home in northeastern Pennsylvania, killing a woman and leaving a man seriously injured, was apparently caused by a propane leak, state police said.
-
Five Kenyan policemen arraigned over jail break of suspected serial killer
Five Kenyan police officers were arraigned on Wednesday, accused of helping a suspected serial killer and 12 others escape from a police station in the capital Nairobi, court documents showed.
-
German prosecutors charge 2 men accused of planning an attack in Sweden over Quran burnings
Two men accused of planning an attack in Sweden for an affiliate of the Islamic State group in response to the burning of copies of the Quran have been charged in Germany, where they were arrested earlier this year, prosecutors said Wednesday.
-
Greek authorities rescued 147 migrants trying to reach the country in small boats
Greek authorities rescued nearly 150 migrants trying to reach the country by sea in small boats over a 24-hour period, officials said Wednesday, including one that had 115 people crammed into it.
Canada watches for defence details at Democratic National Convention
Canada's ambassador to the United States says the country is looking for an administration willing to deepen its defence relationships as NATO allies watch closely to see what the Democratic National Convention may reveal about how Kamala Harris could approach foreign policy.
-
Manitoba chiefs call for PM to rescind Charles Adler's appointment to Senate
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of veteran broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate.
-
Senior public servants meet to discuss Canadian consul general's 'opulent' NYC condo
Senior public servants have been called to a House of Commons committee to explain the government's decision to buy a $9-million condo for the consul general in New York.
'Jarring' survey results reveal worsening mental health among Ontario youth
More than half of middle and high school students in Ontario say they’re experiencing a significant level of psychological distress, a figure that has doubled over the past decade, new research shows.
-
Ketamine therapy can help people with depression, but also poses risks: experts
Ketamine can be a 'life-saving' treatment for depression but also a major risk to patients with a history of addiction, Canadian psychiatrists say after U.S. authorities charged several people in connection with actor Matthew Perry's overdose death.
-
African health officials hopeful mpox shots will start within days as WHO says outbreak is 'not the new COVID'
A World Health Organization official said the spread of a deadlier strain of mpox could be controlled and “was not the new COVID.”
See the best photos from Monday's super blue moon
A rare celestial event was seen around the world, when a blue moon and a supermoon teamed up.
-
As hate-crime landscape evolves, a reminder — online behaviour exists in real life
A lawyer with the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association says it's wise to remember that even though charges over offensive social media activity are rare, online posts exist in real life and involve real people.
-
Most Canadians have spotted deepfakes online, 23% see them weekly: study
Over 60 per cent of Canadians say they've seen a deepfake at some point, according to a new study conducted through a group with Toronto Metropolitan University.
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage
After a relationship that spanned two decades, two engagements, two weddings and headlines too numerous to count, Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.
-
Alicia Silverstone is 'alive and well' after concern over her possibly poisonous snack
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone sparked concern after she posted a video in which she took a bite into what some of her followers speculated was poisonous fruit.
-
Prosecutors say this doctor profited off Matthew Perry's addiction. He's returning to practice this week
A doctor who federal prosecutors say profited off actor Matthew Perry by taking advantage of his addiction issues and supplying him with ketamine, the drug that ultimately killed him, will resume seeing patients at his practice this week, his lawyer told CNN on Tuesday.
As country-wide rail strike looms, business groups want Ottawa to stop it
A coalition of business groups is calling on the federal government to prevent a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways.
-
A new setback hits a Boeing jet: U.S. will require inspection of pilot seats on 787s
U.S Federal safety officials are requiring inspections of cockpit seats on Boeing 787 Dreamliners after one of the jets went into a dive when the captain’s seat lurched forward without warning and disconnected the plane's autopilot system.
-
Migrant workers file lawsuit against N.B. seafood company, alleging exploitation, mistreatment
Two migrant workers from Mexico have filed a lawsuit against a seafood processing company in northern New Brunswick.
Plaything or peril? Brazilian kites are endangering lives and prompting a push for a national ban
Kite fighting has caused horrific injuries and even deaths, and a bill moving through Brazil's Congress is seeking to prohibit the manufacture, sale and use of the razor-sharp lines nationwide, with violators facing one to three years in prison and a hefty fine.
-
Dog's loving legacy inspires 4-year-old to take daily walks with toy lizard
On any given day, you’ll find four-year-old Amelia walking with a lizard attached to a leash.
Why wasn't Jannik Sinner suspended after two positive steroid tests? What do other players think?
No. 1-ranked men's tennis player Jannik Sinner will be playing in the U.S. Open -- which begins in New York next week -- even though word just emerged that he tested positive twice in March for a banned anabolic steroid.
-
Riders' Bertrand-Hudon makes history for being first to wear Guardian Cap in CFL game
Saskatchewan Roughriders’ running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon made history last Friday when he became the first player to wear a Guardian Cap in a Canadian Football League [CFL] game.
-
Springer helps homer-happy Blue Jays rout Reds 10-3
George Springer slammed two of Toronto's five home runs to trigger a 10-3 rout for the Blue Jays against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.
Ford changes EV plans, will delay pickup truck, axe three-row SUV
Ford Motor is reshuffling its electric vehicle plans, killing its three-row SUV and delaying its next-generation pickup while adding a new pickup and van to its future lineup as it adjusts to slower-than-expected EV growth.
-
Toronto family claims car wash malfunction caused $3K in damage
A Toronto family claims a car wash malfunction caused nearly $3,000 worth of damage to their vehicle.
-
At Democratic Convention, UAW head threatens strike against Stellantis over delayed plant reopening
A high-profile spat between the United Auto Workers and Stellantis over reopening an Illinois factory complex has made its way into the race for U.S. president and could elicit a strike against the automaker.
Vancouver Aquarium welcomes 'otterly adorable' pups following rescues
Two rescued otter pups have arrived at their new forever home at the Vancouver Aquarium.
Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence movie among major productions filming in Calgary
A new movie starring Hollywood heavyweights Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence and LaKeith Stanfield began filming in Calgary Monday.
Saskatchewan's Twilite Drive-in celebrates 70th anniversary
The Twilite Drive-in Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
Children battling chronic illness get luxury rides to BC Lions game
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Decades of protection added to 164-year-old New Brunswick lighthouse
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
After multiple open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Montreal boy ready to hit Grade Six running
After four open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Samih Angelo Alame is thriving and ready to hit Grade Six running.
'There needs to be changes': Downtown Vancouver store fed up after spending $300K to fight constant crime
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
Without bees, life 'wouldn't exist,' says local beekeeper
In light of World Honey Bee Day on Saturday, local beekeepers recognized the crucial role that honey bees play in the ecosystem.
'Best looking criminal': Rooster apprehended by Regina Police finds sanctuary
A video of a rooster in the back of a Regina police cruiser has been making its rounds on social media.
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous wind phenomena.
-
Removal of collapsed Vancouver crane begins weeks after devastating fire
The crane that came crashing down on a Vancouver neighbourhood earlier this month is set for demolition on Wednesday.
-
CTV News Reality Check: Misleading 'drug experiment' attack ad by BC Conservatives
The BC Conservative Party is on the defensive after posting an attack ad about "David Eby's deadly drug experiment," which includes misleading statements and content.
A possible rail strike Thursday could impact some GO Train riders. Here's what you need to know
A possible rail strike which could start just after midnight on Thursday could make things messy for some GTA commuters.
-
Ontario parties spend summer preparing for possibility of an early election
Ontario's major political parties have been spending the summer nominating candidates, running 'campaign schools,' and canvassing after remarks from the premier this spring fuelled speculation he will call an early election.
-
Summertime temperatures expected to return to Toronto. Here's when
A brisk northwest wind has pushed temperatures below average the last couple of days, but a return to summer weather is expected in the Toronto area this week.
Family dog hurt in hit-and-run crash in Chestermere
Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chestermere that injured a family's dog.
-
WEATHER Mid-week dip in temps expected with a return to the above seasonal highs by the weekend
Cooler temperatures are expected in and around Calgary on Wednesday with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for most of the day, starting in the late morning.
-
Serious crash shuts down section of Highway 3
Traffic was detoured on Highway 3 for several hours on Wednesday following an early morning crash.
BREAKING RCMP investigating bomb threat at The Ottawa Hospital
The Ottawa Hospital says it received a bomb threat "along with the majority of hospitals" in the region on Wednesday morning.
-
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Barrhaven
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Barrhaven.
-
Renfrew, Ont. man credits good karma with Lotto Max win
Renfrew's David Forrest says he was raised to always do the right thing. Now, he believes good karma has repaid him. He won big playing the lottery and found out after doing a good turn.
Montreal synagogues on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
-
Should Quebecers be wary of COVID-19 this back-to-school season?
Ever since COVID-19 plunged Quebec (and the rest of the world) into a lockdown, the back-to-school season has been synonymous with uncertainty. According to one expert, despite the rise in cases this summer, there's no need to worry too much.
-
Breakfast Club for hungry children launches fundraiser to meet rising demand, costs
The Breakfast Club of Canada says one in three students go to school hungry, including 180,000 in Quebec, and the non-profit is launching a fundraiser to help meet demand.
Fire prompts evacuation of seniors residence; 1 hospitalized
Dozens of seniors had to leave their homes early because of a fire Wednesday morning.
-
RCMP ask for help identifying vehicles used in Parkland County boat thefts
Parkland County RCMP are searching for two stolen boats worth nearly $400,000.
-
City council turns down LRT construction compensation proposal for Stony Plain Road businesses
Edmonton city council has decided against compensating businesses affected by west-end LRT construction.
Search for kayaker in Halifax ends, investigation continues as missing person case
A three-day search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has concluded although the woman has yet to be found.
-
-
Manitoba RCMP to provide update on triple homicide investigation
The Manitoba RCMP is set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding a triple homicide near McCreary.
-
Residents evacuated due to flooding in Downtown Winnipeg apartment
People living in a downtown apartment building have all been evacuated due to "significant flooding" according to the property manager.
-
Film production to close down section of Manitoba highway
A section of a Manitoba highway will be closed for several hours on Wednesday and Thursday due to a film production.
Severe thunderstorm risk persists for southern Sask.: ECCC
It could be another day of active weather for parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is again warning of the potential for strong thunderstorm activity.
-
'I have no words': Sask. town mourns death of 18-year-old following shooting
The town of Wolseley remains in shock following the death of 18-year-old Keilia Windigo.
-
Three youths arrested after Cambridge shooting
A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl have been arrested after a shooting in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener, Guelph drug consumption sites to close due to Ontario ban
As part of the new rules, any supervised drug consumption site within 200 metres of schools and daycare centres will be banned from operating.
-
'Significant delays' expected this weekend as parts of Hwy. 7/8 close for pedestrian bridge installation
A portion of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener will be closed this weekend as the Region of Waterloo installs a new pedestrian bridge.
Crews battle quickly-spreading grass fire south of Saskatoon
Firefighters from Saskatoon and area had to team up on Monday afternoon as a grass fire spread south of the city.
-
Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter is open and accepting patients — whether they like it or not
Saskatoon's long-awaited complex needs emergency shelter has opened and begun accepting patients.
-
Saskatoon police chief defends use of force in cruise weekend arrest caught on video
Saskatoon's police chief said he's watched videos of a Saturday night arrest and is defending his officers.
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
-
London police respond to fatal crash involving an e-bike
One person has died after a crash involving an e-bike in London. Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Horton Street and Wellington Road.
-
Three-vehicle crash sends four people to hospital
Injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening after a three-vehicle crash in London. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Brydges Street.
-
Sarnia police officer stabbed during distress call
A Sarnia police officer has been stabbed after responding to a distress call. Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received a call about a man in distress in an apartment at the Front Street Seaway building.
Boy rushed to hospital after alleged stabbing at Barrie park
Police officers are investigating reports a young teen was stabbed at a park in Barrie Tuesday evening.
-
Would-be thieves bungle theft and getaway
Two people attempted to steal a car in Caledon on Monday.
-
Health unit advises against swimming at Moose Beach
A swim advisory is in place for two of Orillia's beaches.
First human case of West Nile Virus this year reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting its first human case of West Nile Virus this year.
-
End of the road for Windsor's Safepoint Consumption Site
It's the end of the road for Windsor's Safepoint consumption and treatment services site. The province has announced a new path meant to address the opioid crisis.
-
No impaired drivers found after 530 vehicles checked in RIDE program
Windsor police say there were no impaired drivers found in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.
-
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
-
Whoop-Up Days 2024 kicks off in Lethbridge
Whoop-Up Days are here and plenty of people have already made their way to the exhibition grounds to see what this year has in store.
-
2024 Whoop-Up Days parade brings out thousands of spectators
Thousands of people dusted off their cowboy hats and boots to take in the 2024 Whoop-Up Days parade on Tuesday.
-
Be aware of the rules, northern Ont. police warn drone users
The Ontario Provincial Police is reminding the public that the list of restrictions for drone use is a long one.
-
Second World War veteran from Manitoulin Island celebrates 100th birthday
First Nation leaders, military personnel and politicians gathered on Manitoulin Island over the last two days to honour a local war veteran who turned just 100 years old.
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto to swing south of Newfoundland, but it will bring heavy rain and high seas
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
-
Do you know this missus? Newfoundland folklore archive hopes to give women their due
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.