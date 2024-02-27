The world's smallest flag carrier airlines

Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers 'you should have f**king shot me.'
What is a flag carrier? Although there’s no official definition for the term, in aviation a flag carrier is usually a country’s most representative airline, flying the largest number of international routes.
Most countries have a flag carrier, and some even have more than one, such as the United Arab Emirates, served by both Etihad and Emirates. Others have no official flag carrier at all, like the United States – Pan Am was the last U.S. airline that many considered a flag carrier, until it ended operations in 1991.
“There is no standard ‘test’ that defines a flag carrier, but fairly common threads include current or historical state ownership or government support, a reference to the country’s name in the airline’s branding, and typically a monopoly or a dominant position within that country’s international air travel markets,” says Gary Crichlow, an aviation analyst at consultancy firm AviationValues.
“In many ways, the largest and most developed airlines have superseded the term, becoming global brands. But at the other end of the spectrum, flag carriers are still very much a feature. Their fleet makeup and international route focus tend to reflect a combination of their geographic position, as well as where the cultural and economic ties are strongest.”
For example, Crichlow says, the international operations of small Caribbean carriers such as Aruba Airlines, Cayman Airways, Bahamasair, and Surinam Airways are almost completely focused on serving tourists and the diaspora in the United States, and their relatively close proximity means they can operate those routes with aircraft no larger than 737s or A320 narrowbodies.
Similarly, in the Pacific, Air Vanuatu’s single 737 and Solomon Airlines’ A320s focus heavily on flights to Australia.
But with smaller nations come smaller flag carriers, not all of them equipped for long-haul routes. Let’s take a look at some of the world’s smallest flag carriers by fleet size.
Currently serving five destinations from its hub in Albania’s capital, Tirana, Air Albania operates an all-Airbus fleet, consisting of one A319 and two A320s, which had all previously served with other airlines and are approaching 15 years of service.
It was founded in 2018, following a period of several years during which the Balkan country did not have a flag carrier. Turkish Airlines — the flag carrier of Turkey — owns 49 per cent of the company.
Founded in 1967, Air Burkina operates a fleet of two E-195 and one E-175 — sleek regional jets produced by Brazilian manufacturer Embraer, seating four abreast and carrying just a hundred or so passengers.
Bearing the flag of Burkina Faso, a landlocked country of about 20 million in West Africa, the airline offers destinations to nearby capitals such as Lomé in Togo, Dakar in Senegal and Accra in Ghana.
The Republic of the Marshall Islands is located roughly halfway between Hawaii and Australia, in the Pacific Ocean, and consists of five islands and 29 atolls, the most famous of which — Bikini — was the site of several U.S. nuclear tests between 1946 and 1958.
The airline was founded in 1980, one year after the country’s independence, and operates one Canadian-made Bombardier Dash-8 (34 passengers) and two German-made Dornier 228 (18 passengers each). It offers daily services between Majuro, the capital, and the nation’s atolls and outer islands.
Aruba, a small tropical paradise off the coast of Venezuela, is a self-governing part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It is served by a single airline which is also its flag carrier, operating one Airbus A320 and one A321.
Founded in 2006, Aruba Airlines flies to a handful of destinations, including Medellin in Colombia, Georgetown in Guyana and Miami in Florida.
Launched in 2023, BermudAir is the first ever locally established airline in Bermuda, a self-governing British overseas territory and an archipelago of more than 170 islands and islets in the North Atlantic Ocean. Operating two Embraer E-175, formerly with British regional carrier Flybe, BermudAir offers connections to a small number of U.S. destinations including Boston and Fort Lauderdale.
It may only operate two aircraft — a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and a slightly older 737-700 — but Cabo Verde Airlines has been around since 1958, when it was called TACV, for Transportes Aereos de Cabo Verde.
Renamed Cabo Verde Airlines in 2018, it serves destinations in the Americas, Europe and Africa for the island nation of just 500,000 that lies 385 miles off the coast of West Africa.
Among the world’s oldest airlines, Czech Airlines was founded in 1923 and currently only operates two aircraft — a pair of Airbus A320s — after filing for bankruptcy in 2021 and some heavy restructuring.
It currently only offers flights to Madrid and Paris from Prague, but several more destinations are available via partner airlines. Only four other active airlines are older than Czech: KLM, Avianca, Qantas and Aeroflot.
Although currently not flying due to “operational revisions,” Fly Arna has been since 2021 the national carrier of the Republic of Armenia, a landlocked country of 3 million bordered by Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Iran.
Its fleet features a lone Airbus A320-214, which had previously been in service for over a decade with Air Arabia, an Emirati airline that owns a large stake in Fly Arna. Its destinations include Baghdad, Tehran and Moscow.
The national carrier of the Northeast African country of Sudan is another one with a long history, since it was founded in 1946. Following two accidents — one in 2003 causing 116 deaths and one in 2008 causing 30 — the airline was grounded by its own government and then banned from flying in the European Union in 2010. Its fleet currently consists of one Boeing 737 and one Airbus A320.
Founded in 1953, Surinam Airways serves Suriname, a country of 630,000 people in northern South America. It operates two Boeing 737-800s and one A340, connecting the country’s capital, Paramaribo, with Amsterdam, Miami and Aruba, among others.
Before the pandemic it was also operating a 777, under lease from Boeing, but it was returned in 2021, and has since become Boeing’s ecoDemonstrator, an aircraft showcasing new sustainable aviation technologies.
Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers 'you should have f**king shot me.'
Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down, Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned Tuesday.
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
The head of the RCMP says there is no evidence to date that data was extracted from the national police force's systems during a recent cyberattack.
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was ecstatic as he announced his latest pharmacare deal with Trudeau’s Liberals, giving Canadians a first example of what could become a crucial new national program, writes former New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers 'you should have f**king shot me.'
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
The head of the RCMP says there is no evidence to date that data was extracted from the national police force's systems during a recent cyberattack.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
European military heavyweights Germany and Poland affirmed Tuesday that they would not be sending troops to Ukraine, after reports that some Western countries may be considering doing so as the war with Russia enters its third year.
Is Michelle Troconis a murderous conspirator who wanted her boyfriend's estranged wife dead and helped him cover up her killing? Or was she an innocent bystander who unwittingly became ensnared in one of Connecticut's most enduring missing person and alleged homicide cases?
Authorities in the eastern Caribbean are scouring waters in the region in hopes of finding a missing U.S. couple who were aboard their catamaran Simplicity more than a week ago when police say it was hijacked by three escaped prisoners from Grenada.
Three men arrested in an investigation into right-wing extremism were charged Tuesday in a London court with preparing to commit a terrorist act, authorities said.
British authorities on Tuesday charged another Bulgarian national living in England with conspiring with five other compatriots to spy for Russia.
The U.S. Army is slashing the size of its force by about 24,000, or almost 5 per cent, and restructuring to be better able to fight the next major war, as the service struggles with recruiting shortfalls that made it impossible to bring in enough soldiers to fill all the jobs.
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
Conservatives have voted in favour of a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has tabled its long-awaited legislation to better protect Canadians, and particularly youth, against online harms. Here are five things Bill C-63 proposes to do.
The union representing front-line Mounties is urging the RCMP to move beyond 'patchwork solutions' to ensure the mental health of officers amid concerns they face increasing risks to their well-being.
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
A Riverview, N.B., man put a decal on his car asking for a living kidney donor, after waiting on the transplant list and undergoing dialysis.
A small species of fish that measures no more than half an inch in length is capable of producing sounds louder than an elephant, according to a new study.
A moon lander that ended up on its side managed to beam back more pictures, with only hours remaining before it dies.
A photographer told police he was punched in the face by Taylor Swift's father on the Sydney waterfront on Tuesday, hours after the pop star's Australian tour ended.
The former London home of rock legend Freddie Mercury is available to buy, that is, for those with a cool US$38 million to spare.
U.S. President Joe Biden made light of conspiracy theories about him and pop superstar Taylor Swift during an appearance on a late night show and had a ready answer to the question of whether she'll endorse him in 2024: that's classified.
Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
Japan's Sony 6758.T is cutting about 900 jobs at its PlayStation unit and shutting a studio in London, it said on Tuesday as the videogame industry struggles to recover from a post-pandemic slump.
But with smaller nations come smaller flag carriers, not all of them equipped for long-haul routes. Let’s take a look at some of the world's smallest flag carriers by fleet size.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
After a long day, there is nothing quite like sinking into the comfort of your couch. But what if this simple pleasure could offer more than just the relaxation that comes from flopping down and stretching out? By incorporating a few deliberate stretches into your couch routine, you can elevate this common ritual to a form of self-care.
The Ontario government has said they will not be providing Toronto with more funding as the cost for hosting the FIFA World Cup continues to rise.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reports.
The 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game in NHL history with 419.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
The number of electric school buses on the road or on order across the country has more than tripled in the last two years, according to the World Resources Institute's Electric School Bus Initiative.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.