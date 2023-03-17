The story behind this surreal portrait of Ethiopian identity

Aïda Muluneh (centre) and two models on set for the series "This is where I am." (Courtesy Aïda Muluneh Studio) Aïda Muluneh (centre) and two models on set for the series "This is where I am." (Courtesy Aïda Muluneh Studio)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social