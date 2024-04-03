Lifestyle

    • Did your life change after a recent trip abroad? We want to hear your story

    In this Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, file photo, a paddleboarder looks our over the Pacific Ocean as the sun sets off of Waikiki Beach, in Honolulu. (Carolyn Kaster/AP) In this Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, file photo, a paddleboarder looks our over the Pacific Ocean as the sun sets off of Waikiki Beach, in Honolulu. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
    Ever fall in love on a train to Vienna? Hitched a ride with an unlikely best friend to get home in time for the holidays? Run away from everything with just a backpack on your shoulders, and found yourself along the way?

    Do you have a travel story that changed your life?

    In 2016, an Oakland, Calif., couple transformed their vacation to Spain into a new life there full-time after taking in the sights and sounds of the town of Ronda, near the Strait of Gibraltar.

    The year before, a Portland, Ore., woman, lost in Honolulu Airport, found herself spellbound by the handsome and courteous flight attendant who helped her find her gate, and later became her husband in 2018.

    And in 2022, a Swedish martial-artist-turned-chef began working at Villa Frantzen, one of Bangkok's two Nordic restaurants, years after booking a one-way flight to the Thai capital just a day after his high-school graduation.

    Four years on from the steep drop, then recovery, of international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new era of globe-trotting adventures (and misadventures) is upon us.

    As families have reunited, with a new generation of backpackers setting off abroad and remote work opening up opportunities to pull up stakes and search for greener pastures, it's only a matter of time before travellers of all kinds stumble into memories they'll carry with them forever.

    And whether your tale of wonder, misfortune or discovery happened during this new age of travel or years before, we want to hear it.

    Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

    With files from CNN

