Organizing your space may help your kids' transition back to school, according to a design expert

Organizing your home may help reduce you and your children's stress when they go back to school this September, one design expert says.

Speaking with CTV's Your Morning, Sophie Shay of Toronto-based studio Chez Shay Designs offered tips for parents as they gear up for their children's return to school this fall.

"Going back to school is such a big transition for kids and grown-ups alike, and we're coming off the summer which is a little more unstructured, a little bit more loose," said Shay, an interior designer who specializes in children's spaces.

"Our homes may be in a little bit of a disarray. That can actually have an impact on the rest of the family, especially as we're gearing up for day one of school."

To mitigate stress, Shay advised creating stations around the house for kids. These stations could include a breakfast or snack station for easy and quick access to food. Shay also suggested an outdoor station that includes all of the essentials needed for playing outside or leaving for school.

"Having these stations at home gives [kids] the autonomy and self-mastery, and that brings their stress levels down," she said. "And for the grown-ups too, we're not always on high alert, getting this and that for our kids, and we can also relax a bit when they're more independent too."

The transition back to school after summer vacation brings anxiety for many. Research by the American Medical Association found a significant jump in youth struggling with anxiety since 2012, when 11.6 per cent of youth experienced a form of anxiety. In 2021, that figure jumped to 20.5 per cent, according to the data, which analyzed 29 different studies.

Symptoms of anxiety may include feeling restless, wound-up or on edge, fatigued, or having difficulty concentrating.

For younger kids, complaints about stomach aches, increased clinginess or expressed worries are signs of anxiety to watch for.

Regardless of anxiety, Shay said that organization is a key factor to navigating home life during transitionary periods.

"When things are a bit more ordered, then everyone can navigate the home environment better," she said.

To further help with the transition, she advised giving children space to play at home.

Allowing children access to active and creative spaces – like climbing walls or art canvases – can help their development outside of the classroom.

Shay said it's important to have both active and passive toys in your home. Active toys are often loud, flashy or have movement and can be turned on or off.

On the other hand, passive toys are objects like a toy car or a doll that children can play and interact with using their imagination.

"You don't need to replicate the classroom at home, because our homes actually play a complimentary role in our children's learning and development," she said.

With files from Tara De Boer