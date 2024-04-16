A 9-year-old boy's dream of a pet octopus is a sensation as thousands follow Terrance's story online

B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The one thing 9-year-old Cal Clifford wanted more than anything since he was a toddler was a pet octopus.
The boy's family in rural Edmond, Okla., humoured him with toy versions of an eight-legged mollusk, but as Cal got older it became clear that only the real thing would do.
The child's father, 36-year-old dentist Cameron Clifford, researched the possibility with a local aquarium store and before long Terrance the California two-spot octopus, also known as a bimac, was living in a watery enclosure at the family home southwest of Oklahoma City.
“We really like to encourage our children's interests,” said the older Clifford. “It's magical to see a kid embrace their dreams and bring them to fruition. Cal has been infatuated with the natural world and with marine biology since he was very little."
A popular TikTok saga was launched with the father narrating the tale of Terrance the cephalopod, using a faux British accent generated by the social media app. Eventually, hundreds of thousands of people were following.
Within weeks, the tale took a surprise twist when it was learned Terrance was actually a female as it laid some 50 eggs that the family initially assumed were unfertilized. Several weeks after that, teeny near-transparent octopus babies began hatching and were given names like Rocket Larry, Squid Cudi, Swim Shady, Jay-Sea and Sea-Yoncé.
Cal had burst into tears at the family dinner table when his father first announced that the local aquarium store had told him adopting an octopus would be possible.
Father and son together researched what was needed, deciding on a saltwater tank and water cycling system and ensuring they would be able to source food for the soft-bodied sea creature.
The family's younger son, Lyle, and mom, Kari, also joined the project in their own ways. A family friend who is a reptile scientist has provided support and advice.
While female octopuses usually die soon after laying their eggs, Clifford said Terrance remains alive four months later.
Individual containers holding hatchlings from Terrance, the pet octopus, are seen in Edmond, Okla. (Cameron Clifford via AP)
Clifford said the family has gained much from the experience.
“Aside from the physical, financial and emotional requirements of owning a species such as a bimac, you will learn a lot about yourself in the process,” the Arizona-born Clifford told TikTok followers in his app-generated accent. “There's always some valve or seal that's not completely closed, and your storm resistant carpet isn't rated for gallons and gallons of seawater. You'll learn that seawater and electricity don't always get along."
“You will learn new things and meet incredible people and will learn that wildlife is magnificent," he added. “But most of all, you'll learn to love a not-so-tiny octopus like Terrance.”
The Clifford family, from left to right; Cameron, Cal, Lyle and Kari. (Cameron Clifford via AP)
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
The annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of "several thousand" dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from an Upper Ottawa Valley restaurant last week.
Without having seen it, former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge believes that Tuesday's 2024 federal budget from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is 'likely to be the worst budget' in decades.
Inflation on groceries continued to slow in March, rising just 1.9 per cent compared with a year earlier.
Following the Iranian missile and drone strikes against Israel over the weekend, Canada should take the threat of Iran and potential escalation of the conflict seriously, one global affairs analyst says.
More potential jurors were dismissed Tuesday from Donald's Trump's hush money case as lawyers worked for a second day to find a panel of New Yorkers to decide whether the Republican will become the first former president convicted of a crime.
The UN human rights office called on Israeli security forces to immediately end their active participation in and support for attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
The creation of sexually explicit deepfake content is likely to become a criminal offense in England and Wales as concern grows over the use of artificial intelligence to exploit and harass women.
Australia's prime minister said Tuesday a French construction worker who confronted a man who stabbed six people to death in a Sydney shopping mall is welcome to stay in the country as long as he likes.
A couple who owned a Colorado funeral home where authorities last year discovered 190 decaying bodies were indicted on federal charges that they misspent nearly US$900,000 in pandemic relief funds on vacations, cosmetic surgery, jewelry and other personal expenses, according to court documents unsealed Monday.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she's urging Israel to de-escalate rising conflicts in the Middle East and not bomb Iran in retaliation for this past weekend's thwarted airstrikes.
The federal leader of the New Democrats is insisting his party's position on carbon pricing remains unchanged.
Functional beverages -- or drinks promoted as offering mental or physical benefits beyond hydration -- are growing in popularity around the world. Hundreds of companies have jumped into the market, hoping to get some buzz with trendy and sometimes unfamiliar ingredients.
Difficulties hiring and retaining enough nurses and personal support workers for long-term care homes could mean the Ontario government may not meet its target for the amount of hands-on care residents receive, the minister responsible for the sector was warned.
It’s common knowledge that exercise is good for your mental health and your heart health — and now a new study suggests that all three are working together.
Using genes from coffee plants around the world, researchers built a family tree for the world's most popular type of coffee, known to scientists as Coffea arabica and to coffee lovers simply as 'arabica.'
NASA is seeking innovative methods that could help retrieve samples collected by the Perseverance rover on Mars in the future.
Comedian Kevin Hart will headline the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in Edmonton this summer, organizers announced Tuesday.
While many celebrity homes look less than lived-in, ranging from spotless minimal to ostentatiously palatial, actor Emma Roberts' Hollywood Hills home is made for curling up with a good book -- or several -- with warm tones, comfortable couches, and antique curiosities in each room (also, a lagoon-style pool in the backyard for summer reads).
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has unveiled the first product from her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, sending jars of strawberry jam to influencers and friends.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in March declined seven per cent compared with February.
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
His new book, “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” essentially calls for a revolution in how parents administer smartphones and social media to their teens.
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
An Ontario woman says she never expected to be gifted a Blue Jays jersey for her ailing husband when she sat alone at the team’s home opener next to a couple of kind strangers.
Connor McDavid achieved a rare feat as his team was administering a rare beating.
Here's a look at the workings and meaning of the elaborate flame-lighting ceremony held among the ruins of Ancient Olympia ahead of each modern Olympiad.
General Motors will move its Detroit headquarters to a new downtown office building next year and work to redevelop its iconic home along the Detroit River, company and city officials confirmed Monday.
Nissan expects to mass produce electric vehicles powered by advanced next-generation batteries by early 2029, the company said Tuesday during a media tour of an unfinished pilot plant.
Tesla will lay off more than 10 per cent of its global workforce, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday shows, as it grapples with falling sales amid an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted a Vancouver police officer during a pro-Palestinian protest last month.
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say traffic is flowing once again after an overnight crash knocked out a utility pole and forced the closure of 184 Street between 32 Avenue and 40 Avenue.
An Ontario woman says she never expected to be gifted a Blue Jays jersey for her ailing husband when she sat alone at the team’s home opener next to a couple of kind strangers.
A growing number of judges presiding over Ontario's criminal cases are condemning 'deplorable' jail conditions at the Toronto South Detention Centre, where sentences continue to be shortened over inhumane conditions.
An Ontario family that has waited three years for a trial in the alleged murder of a loved one has just been told they’ll have to wait another year.
The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) investment board will be hosting a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 16 at the BMO Centre.
Closing arguments are scheduled today for three men accused of orchestrating the border shutdown at Coutts, Alta., in early 2022.
A community just south of Calgary is among eight Canadian municipalities that will have new charging stations installed as part of an Earth Day Canada campaign.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland on Monday.
An international competition is hoping to gather new and interesting ways to recycle Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof, which is set to be dismantled this summer.
The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Logan Mailloux from the AHL's Laval Rocket.
Quebec City police say three people were arrested in connection with an alleged assault in the Beauport borough.
Two tickets were issued after an unleashed dog was seen in front of a home where a boy died in a dog attack earlier this month.
Canada's Tamarack Valley Energy TVE.TO has temporarily shut production of about 6,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) following a fire at a Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO gas plant in Alberta, the companies said on Monday.
Comedian Kevin Hart will headline the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in Edmonton this summer, organizers announced Tuesday.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says four people have been charged following a man’s homicide two years ago.
Halifax police have closed traffic on a portion of Barrington Street after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl found a sawed-off shotgun on the shores of a Manitoba beach.
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are to select a new leader on April 26 of next year.
New figures show Manitoba New Democrats raised and spent more money than the Progressive Conservatives in last year's election campaign.
In Saskatchewan tourism generates over $2.4 billion in yearly spending and employs close to 71,000 people.
As the City of Regina continues its 11th Avenue revitalization project – residents can expect to catch the bus at temporary locations in the area during this year's construction season.
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner explains why something felt "off" about the men who approached her and her neighbours on Friday.
Waterloo Regional Police Services has released the estimated total cost for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the city of Waterloo.
A Delhi, Ont. street was placed in hold and secure Tuesday morning after police got reports of someone with a weapon.
Saskatoon police officers were called to 3206 33rd Street West Monday morning with reports of an “insecure property.” When they arrived, they found a woman dead in the basement.
Dr. Ana-Maria Bosonea is the only allergist in Saskatoon seeing children under 12, and now she’s moving to Alberta.
Rescue crews are searching for a man reported missing on the weekend after the vehicle he was driving was pulled into a creek near the Quebec border in northern Ontario.
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
A northern Ontario family is devastated after a jury found a Moose Factory man not guilty of a 2021 murder.
A number of students have been displaced after a house fire in east London near Fanshawe College. Crews were called to the scene on Prosperity Court late Monday night.
Sifton Properties, Homes Unlimited (London) and the Anglican Diocese of Huron and St. Paul's Cathedral will be working together on the conversion of an office building to affordable housing.
Construction will slow down traffic moving through Exeter for the rest of the year. A reconstruction of the community's main street at the north end of town is underway.
Two new shows are coming to Casino Rama's Entertainment Centre for fans of country music and 80s rock.
The Town of New Tecumseth is preparing for the grand opening of its new Town Hall location.
A street sign in Barrie, renamed to honour 11-year-old Chase McEachern's legacy after he died in 2006, has gone missing again from an alleyway at the heart of the city's waterfront.
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old woman related to a porch pirate investigation in Walkerville.
A new study published in a Canadian medical journal paints a bleak picture around opioid-related deaths in Canada. It shows the number of those deaths has more than doubled over a three-year period when the pandemic hit high gear.
The Department of Fisheries says planning for a new attempt to rescue an orca calf trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon will be finalized in the next few days but no date has been set.
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is expecting a busy summer at the Downtown Plaza. City officials say the plaza is coming off a successful first winter season, which saw large crowds gathering at the outdoor rink.
The Soo Greyhounds are the talk of the town, as their second-round matchup in the OHL playoffs touches down in the Sault.
Thunder Bay Police Service held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the misconduct investigation that led to criminal charges being laid against the city's former police chief.
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
