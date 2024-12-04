2 winning tickets sold for $80-million Lotto Max jackpot

There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced. The prize will be split between the holders of two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta.

Pulled in the Tuesday-night draw, this jackpot is the second time in Canada’s history that the top prize hit a total of $80 million.

In addition to the jackpot, winning tickets for one-million-dollar prizes were sold in Brampton, Hamilton and Timmins, Ont., with another million won online and yet another split between three winning tickets of $333,333.40 each in Hamilton, Toronto and Bowmanville, Ont.

The Lotto Max "Second Prize" ticket, worth just shy of $225,000, was sold in Unionville, Ont., a release from the lottery corporation reads, and a $100,000 "Encore" prize is entitled to the holder of a ticket sold in the Kawartha Lakes area.

With this week's winnings, OLG says it has tallied $8.8 billion in prizes since 2009.

This Friday's draw is said to carry a jackpot of $33 million.