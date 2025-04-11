ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Suspects armed with hammers zip-tied victims in violent Scarborough home invasion: police

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

Police are investigating a robbery at a townhouse in Scarborough that left two people with serious injuries.


















