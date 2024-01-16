Health

    • This frozen corn product has been recalled in Canada for possible salmonella contamination

    Eagle Brand frozen corn is shown. The product is being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. (The Canadian Food Inspection Agency) Eagle Brand frozen corn is shown. The product is being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. (The Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
    Share

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a brand of frozen corn due to possible salmonella contamination.

    Eagle Brand frozen corn, a product from Gentro Foods Inc., should not be eaten, served, sold or distributed, the agency said in an advisory Tuesday.

    The recalled corn comes in bags of 1.75 kilograms with a best before date of Feb. 1, 2025.

    The product is being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, the CFIA said.

    "Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the agency warned.

    This comes after several other recalls by the CFIA due to possible salmonella contamination, including dozens of Quaker products and cantaloupes.

    Young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems may have "serious" infections if they come in contact with salmonella, the CFIA said.

    The products are known to have been distributed in Ontario, but the recall warned they may have been sold in other provinces and territories as well.

    The CFIA triggered the recall after conducting a test. No associated illnesses have been reported, it said.

    Other products could be recalled after the CFIA completes its safety investigations. 

    Bag of Eagle Brand frozen corn. (The Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News