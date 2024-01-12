Health

    Nearly 40 brands of Quaker cereals, granola bars recalled in Canada

    Pictured is a box of Quaker chewy chocolate chip granola bars that are recalled across Canada. (Quaker) Pictured is a box of Quaker chewy chocolate chip granola bars that are recalled across Canada. (Quaker)
    Dozens of products sold at grocery stores across Canada are being recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella.

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall Friday for 38 types of cereals and granola bars made by Quaker Canada.

    Multiple flavours of the Quaker Dipps granola bars, chewy bars, yogurt bars and fruit crumble bars are being recalled. Harvest Crunch Light & Crisp Raisin and Harvest Crunch Original Granola cereals, among others, are also impacted.

    See the full list of impacted products on the CFIA website.

    According to the agency, the products could be contaminated with salmonella.

    The products come in various sizes and have best-before dates spanning from Jan. 11 to Sept. 7, 2024.

    "Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the CFIA recall warned.

    Young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at most risk of developing severe infections from salmonella.

    People could experience short-term symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, the CFIA said.

    The agency is conducting a food safety investigation after the recall was triggered by a recall in another country. 

    The CFIA website does not detail which country's recall triggered the one in Canada, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted an advisory for similar items on Thursday.

    There have been no reported illnesses from the recall in Canada, the CFIA said. It's possible more products could be recalled as a result of the investigation. 

