    • Mowi brand smoked salmon recalled due to possible botulism risk

    Mowi Salmon has been recalled in Ontario because of possible contamination with bacteria that causes botulism. (HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency/The Canadian Press) Mowi Salmon has been recalled in Ontario because of possible contamination with bacteria that causes botulism. (HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency/The Canadian Press)
    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating Mowi brand smoked salmon because it may be contaminated with bacteria that causes botulism. 

    Mowi cold-smoked Norwegian Atlantic Salmon has been recalled in Ontario because it could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

    The smoked salmon was sold in 113-gram packages between March 27 and April 10, and the agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with eating it.

    The food inspection agency says anyone with the affected products should throw them out or return them to the store.  

    The agency says its investigation could lead to more products being recalled. 

    Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick with botulism. 

    Symptoms of botulism can include facial paralysis, unreactive pupils, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty swallowing or speaking, including slurred speech. 

    Children may become weak or experience paralysis. 

    The food inspection agency says botulism does not cause a fever. 

    In severe cases, people can die from botulism. 

    Anyone who thinks they or their children have become sick should contact their health-care provider. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024

