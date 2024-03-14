More than 85K window blinds recalled because of strangulation risk for children

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for various window blinds—more than 85,000 of which were sold in Canada—due to strangulation hazards for children.

The health department said the shades by Elite Window Fashions include: All Roller, High-Lite, Sheer Horizontal and Roman blinds sold with ChainGuards and P-Clips.

The shades are available in various colours and sizes.

The blinds do not meet Canada’s Corded Window Coverings regulations, the recall said.

Young children may pull looped cords around their necks or get tangled up, which can cause strangulation or death. Small parts of the blinds can pose a choking hazard.

In Canada, the company sold the blinds from July 2022 to March 2024.

Fortunately, no incidents or injuries related to the blinds have been reported as of March 5.

Health Canada urges customers to stop using the blinds and contact the company for replacement parts.