Newfoundland and Labrador declares no active cases of COVID-19 in province
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is back down to zero active cases of COVID-19.
The Department of Health said today the two most recent cases reported this month are now considered recovered.
The cases involved two employees of the St. John's-shot television series "Hudson & Rex," who tested positive for the virus earlier in August.
Three people have died from COVID-19 in the province and 265 people have recovered.
Ten cases have been reported since the beginning of May.
News of the recoveries comes days before an order requiring mask-wearing in indoor public spaces enters into effect across the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020.