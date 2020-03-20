OTTAWA -- A Canadian has died in Japan from complications related to COVID-19, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted on Friday.

Global Affairs has confirmed to CTV News that the individual was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was badly hit with the virus last month, prompting a nearly four-week quarantine off the cost of Yokohama, Japan. The government is providing consular assistance to the family affected.

Deeply saddened to learn of the death of a Canadian in Japan from complications related to #COVID19. Our deepest condolences to the family, to whom we are providing consular assistance during this difficult time. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) ���� (@FP_Champagne) March 20, 2020

There are currently more than 850 total reported cases of COVID-19 in Canada, 12 Canadians have died from the virus and another 13 have recovered.

