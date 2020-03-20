Canadian dies in Japan from COVID-19 complications
Published Friday, March 20, 2020 9:53AM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 20, 2020 9:58AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A Canadian has died in Japan from complications related to COVID-19, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted on Friday.
Global Affairs has confirmed to CTV News that the individual was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was badly hit with the virus last month, prompting a nearly four-week quarantine off the cost of Yokohama, Japan. The government is providing consular assistance to the family affected.
There are currently more than 850 total reported cases of COVID-19 in Canada, 12 Canadians have died from the virus and another 13 have recovered.
More to come…
RELATED IMAGES