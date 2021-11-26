WHITEHORSE -- Yukon has reported its 13th death from COVID-19.

The territory's acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. Andre Corriveau, says the first death from the virus was reported there in October 2020.

There were 99 active COVID-19 infections in Yukon on Friday.

On Wednesday, the territory had 121 active cases and it said 1,454 cases of COVID-19 had been reported since the pandemic began.

Earlier this week, Yukon announced its plans to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11, starting early next month.

The territory also launched its vaccination verification smartphone app, which will help businesses confirm a person's vaccination status.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.