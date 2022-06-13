Vaccines likely to reduce risk of long COVID, experts say, but by how much?

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Chart every case of COVID-19 in each province and territory across the country

COVID-19 cases charted across Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

Vaccine Tracker

Track the number of people in Canada and around the world who have received vaccinations

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war

Day after day, Russia is pounding the Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids, making slow but steady progress to seize the industrial heartland of its neighbor. With the conflict now in its fourth month, it's a high-stakes campaign that could dictate the course of the entire war.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals

    The head of the World Trade Organization predicted a 'bumpy and rocky' road as the trade body opened its highest-level meeting in 4.5 years Sunday, with issues like pandemic preparedness, food insecurity against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine and overfishing of the world's seas on the agenda.

    WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks before the opening of the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland on June 12, 2022. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

  • India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil

    India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow despite strong pressure from the U.S. not to increase their purchases, as the European Union and other allies cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social