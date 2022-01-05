IQALUIT, NUNAVUT -- Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across Nunavut, with confirmed or presumptive cases in 14 of the territory's 25 communities.

There are 231 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, mostly in Iqaluit, Arviat and Rankin Inlet.

The territory has announced 21 new cases including a new presumptive case in the hamlet of Whale Cove.

There are 72 cases of COVID-19 in Iqaluit, 48 in Arviat and 45 in Rankin Inlet.

This is the territory's most widespread outbreak to date, with COVID-19 cases rising in many of its small communities.

Nunavut has been in lockdown since Dec. 24 and Nunavut's chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the outbreak is testing the territory's health-care limits.

“Managing this many simultaneous outbreaks is testing the limits of our capacity. It's vital all Nunavummiut remain calm, kind, patient and committed to the public health measures in place,” Patterson said in a news release.

“On behalf of health-care staff in all our communities, please help us manage this wave and allow us to prioritize those who need help the most.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2022.