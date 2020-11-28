Officials in Manitoba say a young boy is among the 10 new COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the province on Saturday.

No other details about the child were released, other than that he was under the age of 10 and was in the Winnipeg region.

Since the government's last update on Friday, 487 new infections have been identified.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says in a tweet that the weekend "will bring temptations to get together with others and to run errands."

He urged residents to resist that temptation, put off optional outings and refrain from going shopping out of province.