What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

The journey to home ownership can be very exciting, especially with your realtor selling you dreams of the perfect home.
However, it’s important to avoid the trap of becoming house poor -- a situation where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs, leaving little for other aspects of life.
Below, I’ll explain some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home. With careful planning and smart decisions, your home will enhance your quality of life, not constrain it.
The next time that you drive through a nice neighbourhood to admire the homes, take a minute to consider how much the home owners are paying to live there:
Buying a home is often presented as a more affordable alternative to renting. If you were to compare monthly rent versus mortgage payments on the same property, the mortgage payments would almost certainly be smaller.
However, as the property owner, you’ll also have more financial obligations. You’ll bear full responsibility for maintenance, taxes, and repairs -- all of which you should account extra for in your monthly housing budget.
If you fail to do so, it’s easy to find yourself house poor, with a large portion of your monthly income going toward living expenses, and little left over for saving, investing, or doing other things you enjoy.
It’s also important to consider how mortgage interest rates change over time. For example, many Canadians are facing drastic mortgage payment increases this year, as renewal rates reflect today’s high interest rates.
The good news is that being a homeowner doesn’t have to make you house poor. The key lies in proper planning and budgeting so you don’t find yourself in over your head.
Before you even begin looking for a home or working with a realtor, you should have a good idea of what you can afford in terms of a monthly mortgage payment.
Remember that real estate agents are, at their core, sales professionals. As much as it’s their job to help you find something within your budget, it’s also their job to help you find a house that you really love and upsell you on all of the benefits of it.
Similar to buying a car, the home buying process can often lead you on an emotional rollercoaster, and you may find yourself willing to go outside of your budget for the perfect home.
As much as I’d encourage you to find your dream home, make sure that you’re also evaluating your options logically, with your budget in mind.
Remember, your mortgage payment will not be your only expense.
You’ll have to include utilities like electricity, water, and internet. The bigger your house is, the more your space will cost to heat in the winter and cool in the summer. Bigger homes may also require Wi-Fi extenders to ensure the whole home has coverage.
Then, you have to account for maintenance and upkeep costs. Unless you’re a hardcore DIY pro, you’ll have to account for monthly maintenance costs like landscaping, weed control, snow shovelling, and pest control, as well as semi-annual repairs to plumbing, electrical, appliances, or your roof.
The size of your property relative to the dwelling unit itself can also play a factor here. A larger, more rural property may come with higher landscaping costs or require you to buy a four-wheel drive vehicle so you can drive up and down your dirt driveway.
The age of the dwelling unit could also play a part in your maintenance costs, as older homes are likely going to have more impending repairs compared to newer builds.
For example, a new roof could cost you $8,000 or more, and will usually be required every 15 years. This means you’ll need to budget $544 per year or $44 per month extra to account for inevitable roofing expenses.
Last, but not least, you’ll want to account for annual property taxes on the home as well as home insurance costs.
To get the best picture of how much home you can realistically afford, it’s best to factor in all estimated costs, including:
Your real estate agent or financial planner should be able to help you out here, as long as you’re asking the right questions.
Many financial advisors recommend using the “30 per cent rule” when it comes to housing. This rule advises keeping your combined living expenses below 30 per cent of your income. Only around 20 to 25 per cent of Canadian home owners exceed this, according to the latest studies by the CMHC and Statistics Canada.
If you’re married or buying a home with a friend who will also contribute to your household income, you may be able to use your joint income to purchase a larger home while still staying within your budget.
While it may not be feasible for everybody, making a larger down payment on your home will reduce your monthly mortgage payments, making home ownership more affordable in the long run.
If you never got a chance to plan ahead and you’re already feeling the financial pressure, you have a couple of different options. These could include refinancing your home at a lower interest rate, renting out an extra room or space on your property, or it may come down to downsizing by selling your home and moving into something more affordable.
Christopher Liew is a CFA Charterholder and former financial advisor. He writes personal finance tips for thousands of daily Canadian readers on his Wealth Awesome website.
Do you have a question, tip or story idea about personal finance? Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
Metis organizations in Ontario and Alberta say they'll stay on the path toward self-government, despite the uncertain future of a contentious bill meant to do just that.
Nigerian soldiers rescued a woman who was abducted by extremists a decade ago while she was a schoolgirl in the village of Chibok, the army said Thursday. Her three children were also rescued.
U.S. President Joe Biden will accept endorsements from at least 15 members of the Kennedy political family during a campaign stop in Philadelphia on Thursday as he aims to undermine Donald Trump and marginalize the candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
A moderately-strong earthquake struck central Turkiye on Thursday, the country's disaster management agency said. It was not immediately clear if it caused any casualties or damage.
Reuters photographer Mohammed Salem captured this year's prestigious World Press Photo of the Year award Thursday with a depiction of loss and sorrow in Gaza, a heartrending photo of a Palestinian woman cradling the body of her young niece.
The state Department of Corrections and the University of Alabama at Birmingham face disturbing allegations from the families of five inmates whose organs were removed and reportedly kept without consent, according to a series of lawsuits.
One of the most prominent figures in the far-right Alternative for Germany party went on trial Thursday on charges of using a Nazi slogan, months before a regional election in which he is running to become his state's governor.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is a 'fraud' for portraying himself as a friend of the working class, the head of the country's largest labour organization said Thursday, urging unions to do everything they can to expose him before the next federal election.
MPs enacted an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power on Wednesday, summonsing an ArriveCan contractor to appear before the House of Commons where he was admonished publicly and forced to provide answers to the questions MPs said he'd previously evaded.
The Ottawa Hospital is hoping artificial intelligence will help reduce physician burnout and increase access to care for patients.
Progress has been made on a new compensation model for family doctors, with the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) hopeful for a fall rollout.
A Winnipeg man is raising a red flag after his landlord said no to health-care equipment that could change his life – a problem he believes is a human rights issue.
An ancient giant snake in India might have been longer than a school bus and weighed a tonne, researchers reported Thursday.
New archeological investigations in Guatemala reveal that the ancient Maya people had a ritual of burning royal human remains as a public display of political regime change.
More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archeological site in southwest France.
Congratulations are in order for singer Ashanti and rapper Nelly. The reunited couple have gone public with both a pregnancy and their engagement.
Solving a longstanding construction worker shortage will be key to boosting housing supply, experts say, as Canada's national housing agency continues to forecast housing start levels that fall short of growing demand.
Several Tim Horton’s customers are feeling great disappointment after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
Google has fired 28 employees involved in protests over the tech company's cloud computing contract with the Israeli government, according to statements from the company and campaigners.
Molly Knight, a grade four student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
The NFL draft will be offensive. We’re not talking about hurt feelings. This draft has the potential to set a record for most offensive players selected in the first round.
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.
Calls for action against Israel in international soccer because of the conflict with Hamas will be stepped up by Palestinian officials at the annual FIFA congress next month.
Tesla will ask shareholders to reinstate a US$55 billion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that was rejected by a judge in Delaware this year and to move the electric car maker's corporate home from Delaware to Texas.
Tesla has hit a series of roadblocks, including increased competition and declining sales. The company announced Monday it is slashing 10 per cent of its global workforce.
A driver from London will have to find alternative transportation after an OPP officer clocked them travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 over the weekend.
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return, after what officials described as an 'astonishing' six-day journey.
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
As predicted, a new proposal to charge for parking at Vancouver's Spanish Banks Beach has been met with swift backlash from the community.
Police are warning the public against replica firearms in open spaces after officers were called about two men who allegedly had a gun near a North Vancouver construction site earlier this week.
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman says she is serenading a killer whale calf with her violin, hoping to entice the orca to leave the remote lagoon where she has been trapped alone for almost four weeks.
Gas prices jumped an average of 14 cents per litre overnight in the GTA, climbing to levels not seen in nearly two years as the switch from winter fuel to a more expensive summer blend pushes up the price at the pumps.
Bets on World Boxing Association events are now prohibited in Ontario after an investigation turned up evidence of ‘suspicious’ wager activity on a match held late last year.
Two people are in hospital and police are investigating a fight between a man and a woman in Forest Lawn early Thursday morning.
A Calgary woman who won $1 million on a Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw says she hasn't been able to sleep in days.
The driver killed in a head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when the vehicle collided with a second vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe at Ottawa City Hall on Thursday, for a meeting to discuss municipal-federal issues.
A student transportation driver in Ottawa is facing charges following an investigation into alleged sexual offences in the Centretown area, according to Ottawa police.
Motorists are facing higher prices in many parts of Quebec as gas stations switch from winter to summer gasoline.
François Legault still doesn't know the price of a 4 1/2 apartment in Montreal, three years after getting bogged down on the issue.
Alberta is introducing new legislation aimed at preventing spikes in electricity prices.
Cool air has settled in over the province and it'll be here for a few more days.
Seven people are facing charges under the federal Cannabis Act after peace officers with the Department of Justice and Public Safety seized contraband from dispensaries in Saint John, Riverview, and Moncton, N.B., earlier this month.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.
The case of the teen charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald in southeastern Prince Edward Island has once again been adjourned.
A Winnipeg woman was sentenced to house arrest after a single date with a man she met online culminated in her harassing him for years, and spurred false allegations which resulted in the innocent man being arrested three times.
The Mobile Overdose Prevention Site operated by Sunshine House has been in operation since late 2022, and now a report is being released sharing the results of its first year.
A letter signed by 49 emergency room nurses in Saskatoon is calling on the provincial government to reduce money spent on out of province travel nurses and further support homegrown health-care staff.
Attendees are concerned the provincial government is not properly consulting First Nations on a number of issues such as hunting and trapping laws, crown land sales, as well as forestry and environmental affairs.
Don’t be alarmed if you see some strange new creatures in Waterloo Park.
People living in the community of Ayr say they are dealing with a safety concern due to transport trucks travelling through their downtown.
Pizza and coffee wasn’t what Jeet Shergill was expecting to order on his lunch break, but he saw the posters of the new menu item at Tim Hortons and decided to give it a shot.
Concern is growing for Saskatoon's homeless population with a core neighbourhood shelter set to close in days.
WARNING: Please be aware that some details of this story are upsetting. An animal cruelty investigation is underway in northern Ontario after a box of dead puppies was found at a landfill site, police say.
The body of a missing man has been found after his vehicle was pulled into a northern creek on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Members of London Acorn chanted slogans and called for urgent action from all levels of government to prevent the loss of affordable housing units.
Speaking in Muncey on Thursday, Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said $6.4-million will help people in London, Lambton and Chathamk-Kent.
Drivers were faced with some big numbers at the pumps Thursday morning. The price of gas shot up over night by about 15 cents to around $1.79 per litre.
Emergency crews freed one person trapped in their vehicle after a collision involving a transport truck on Highway 12 in Orillia Thursday afternoon.
Police advise vehicle owners to be cautious about selling privately after a recent incident where the seller did everything right when faced with a scammer.
A Barrie police officer charged with discreditable conduct following an OPP investigation made a court appearance via teleconference on Thursday morning.
Two parents and a personal support worker in Windsor have been charged in connection to the death of a 29-year-old woman. On April 19, 2022, police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane near Lauzon Parkway for an 'unresponsive female.'
One person has been taken to hospital after Windsor fire crews responded to a house on Alexis Road. The call came in shortly after 12 p.m. and multiple units responded.
Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a house fire in the Fontainebleau area.
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman says she is serenading a killer whale calf with her violin, hoping to entice the orca to leave the remote lagoon where she has been trapped alone for almost four weeks.
Mounties near Victoria say they arrested an intoxicated man who was threatening people with a knife Tuesday on the Galloping Goose Trail.
The B.C. government will be making an announcement Thursday about incoming short-term rental rules.
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
Three men who helped lead and co-ordinate the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., have been found guilty of public mischief.
Lethbridge police have arrested a Vermilion, Alta., man in connection with a 'grandparent scam' that took aim at a local senior.
An Alberta woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway north of Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday morning.
A 65-year-old northern Ontario woman says her winning lottery scratch ticket is the best present she has ever received.
A northern Ont. city councillor says she fears many women will go without the proper health care after town loses access to mobile cancer screening.
For the next several months, the City of Sault Ste. Marie will be cracking down on people who improperly use accessible parking spaces.
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
