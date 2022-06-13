Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended

The federal government announced on Tuesday it will be dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20.

In an earlier version of this story, senior government sources told CTV News that the new travel restrictions and lifting vaccine mandates would come into effect on Wednesday.

Foreign nationals coming to Canada will still be required to be vaccinated.

The mandates first came into effect in October 30, 2021, and have required all passengers on planes or trains to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be allowed to board.

The mandates have been the subject of heavy criticism from the Conservative Party of Canada in the House of Commons in recent months.