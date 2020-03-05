TORONTO -- More than 200 Canadians are onboard a cruise that’s being held off the coast of California for coronavirus testing, Global Affairs Canada confirmed on Thursday.

The ship, named the Grand Princess, had been returning from Hawaii to San Francisco, Calif. with about 3,500 passengers onboard.

Global Affairs confirmed Thursday that there are 235 Canadians on the Grand Princess.

“Current passengers will be tested for the virus on the ship,” Global Affairs wrote in a statement to CTV News. “At this time, there are no confirmed cases. We are in contact with the cruise line and local authorities and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Concerns about a spread of COVID-19 on the ship were raised after a Sacramento, Calif. man, who had taken a voyage on the Grand Princess back in February, died from the virus on Wednesday. At least one other passenger from the previous trip has become infected.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday following the man’s death.

Passengers will be held onboard the ship until everyone onboard can be tested for the virus, Newsom said Thursday.

Princess Cruises, owners of the Grand Princess, said no one on the ship has tested positive for the virus, though some passengers had flu-like symptoms.

Global Affairs said Canadians in need of emergency assistance can call the Consulate General of Canada in San Francisco at 844-880-6519 or the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa at 613-996-8885 or 800-387-3124.

Those seeking assistance can also send an email to sos@international.gc.ca.

With files from The Associated Press