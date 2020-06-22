TORONTO -- Health Canada has added more hand sanitizer products to their growing recall list.

The agency first announced recalls of some hand sanitizer products on June 6 due to the presence of industrial-grade ethanol, and has continued to update the list throughout the month.

The following hand sanitizers were added to the recall list on Monday:

Gel Antiseptique Pour Les Mains, made by Megalab Inc.

Germzero, made by Flash Beaute Inc.

Tekare Instant Hand Cleanser Gel, made by TEKPolymer Inc.

The contaminant listed for these products is ethyl acetate.

According to Health Canada, industrial-grade ethanol is harsher than the type of ethanol that has been approved for use in hand sanitizers in Canada. Industrial-grade ethanol also could contain extra chemicals not suited for use in hand sanitizers.

A list of hand sanitizers approved for sale in Canada, as well as a list of similar products that have been accepted under COVID-19 interim measures can be found on Health Canada’s website.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products, Health Canada recommends that you stop using them at once. Over-use could cause cracked skin and irritation.

If you have any health concerns about your use of these products, contact your health-care provider. You can return the hand sanitizer to your local pharmacy for proper disposal, or follow the guidelines in your region for properly disposing of hazardous waste.

The products listed in previous recalls on June 6, June 10 and June 11 are: