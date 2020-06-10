TORONTO -- Health Canada is recalling five types of hand sanitizers sold in Canadian stores that are made with industrial-grade ethanol, in addition to six other products that were recalled last week.

The recall, issued Saturday and updated on Wednesday, advises anyone with the products in their home to stop using them immediately and consult a health-care professional if they have health concerns. Frequent use of these products may lead to dry skin, causing irritation or cracking.

The industrial-grade ethanol found in the products is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers and may contain impurities and other unapproved chemicals, Health Canada said.

Health Canada has directed companies to stop the sale of these products and said it is monitoring the effectiveness of the recalls.

Canadians are asked to consult their municipal or regional guidelines on how to properly dispose of the products. The products can also be returned to local pharmacies for disposal.

Health Canada has released a full list of sanitizers approved for sale in Canada and another list of acceptable products, which may not meet full regulatory requirements but are safe for use and will help meet national demand. The agency says hand sanitizers that have been authorized will display either a Natural Product Number (NPN) or Drug Identification Number (DIN) on the product label.

Health officials continue to advise that Canadians regularly wash their hands with soap and water to limit the spread of COVID-19. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be used if soap and water is not available.

The new recalled products include:

Protectenol Hand Sanitizer Liquid, made by Applied Lubrication Technology

Tidol Hand Sanitizer 70%, made by Tidol Corporation

Aktif Antiseptique instantane pour les mains, made by Laboratoire Hygienex Inc.

Smart Care Hand Sanitizer, made by R&D Technical Solutions Ltd.

X-Pure Vert-2-Go Gel, Wood Wyant Inc.

The previously recalled products include: