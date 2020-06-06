TORONTO -- Health Canada is recalling six types of hand sanitizers sold in Canadian stores that are made with industrial-grade ethanol.

The recall, issued Saturday, advises anyone with the products in their home to stop using them immediately and consult a healthcare professional if they experience health concerns. Frequent use of these products may lead to dry skin, causing irritation or cracking.

The industrial-grade ethanol found in the products is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers and may contain impurities, Health Canada said.

The recalled products include:

Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer - 70 % Ethyl Alcohol, made by Eltraderm Limited

Hand Sanitizer, made by Contract Packaging Distributions Inc.

Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer, made by Nature's Own Cosmetic Company Inc.

Sanilabs Hand Sanitizer 70% Ethanol, made by Sanilabs Inc.

Walker Emulsions Hand Sanitizer, made by Walker Emulsions Ltd.

Hand Sanitizer Désinfectant pour les mains, made by Walker Emulsions Ltd.

Health Canada has released a full list of approved hand sanitizers that are safe for everyday use.

Canadians continue to be urged to wash their hands regularly to limit the spread of COVID-19.