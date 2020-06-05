TORONTO -- As provinces continue to loosen lockdown restrictions imposed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Canadians looking to find a "new normal" amid the pandemic.

Hanging out with friends and family, going out for dinner and getting a haircut are all top of mind. However, business reopening and permitted activities vary across the country, depending on rates of new COVID-19 cases.

While residents in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan can get haircuts, visit restaurants and spend time with friends, most people in Ontario and Nova Scotia are still desperately waiting to take part in those activities. In Manitoba and Prince Edward Island people can get a workout in by hitting the gym, but fitness facilities mostly remain closed elsewhere in the country.

CTVNews.ca takes an interactive look at some key activities Canadians are permitted to take part in across the provinces and territories as the economy continues to reopen.