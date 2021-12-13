Canada’s top doctor says there is now community transmission of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country and it has the potential to “rapidly escalate” in the days to come.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Monday she expects the situation playing out in Ontario, where Omicron is responsible for 21 per cent of new cases, to be reflected elsewhere in Canada.

“We’ve learned a lot about this variant just even in the last days. We have learned that it is highly transmissible, or certainly has great spread potential,” she said, stipulating that this may be due to waning community immunity.

“But for sure we are seeing community transmission, possibly in its early stages, but this can rapidly escalate in the days to come.”

Tam was speaking to reporters about her new annual report, A Vision to Transform Canada's Public Health System, which warns that Canada’s public health system is stretched “dangerously thin.”

The report notes that while the already fractured system rose to the COVID-19 challenge, action is needed now to ensure it’s prepared for future health crises.

Tam highlights four immediate action areas inspired by the top hurdles that have surfaced over the last two years.

Firstly, as the pandemic has taken a major toll on public health workers, improved recruitment and retaining of staff is necessary to prevent future burnout.

Surge capacity is also required in times of emergency, the report reads.

Tam also acknowledges the gaps in Canada’s public health surveillance and data systems, including a lack of data on race and ethnicity and information incongruity between provinces and territories.

To combat this, the report recommends an accelerated implementation of the Pan-Canadian Health Data Strategy with “clear phased milestones.”

“This includes prioritizing systems for interoperable use, such as a national network of vaccine registries that includes socio-demographic data as well as linkages across epidemiological, biomedical, clinical, and health administrative data,” it reads.

Tam also raises the issue of cross-organizational, cross-departmental, and cross-governmental collaboration to understand how public health tools can be better shared.

“It is important that public health governance mechanisms include Indigenous public health expertise and perspectives to enable self-determination, for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples,” the report reads.

Lastly, without detailing a specific dollar figure, Tam is urging more stable and consistent funding for public health systems.

“Public health resources are often scaled back after public health emergencies as governments move to address other priorities,” the report reads.

“This is referred to as the “boom and bust” cycle of public health spending. This places the public health system at a disadvantage at the onset of each crisis by not having the capacity or the networks required for a rapid response,” the report reads.”

This year’s annual report, A Vision to Transform Canada's Public Health System, builds on Tam’s 2020 report From Risk to Resilience: An Equity Approach to COVID-19 which detailed the unequal impacts of COVID-19 on Canadians.