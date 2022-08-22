Baby teethers recalled due to contamination hazard: Health Canada

The warning covers almost 10,000 affected Tootsie Baby brand teethers and teether keys sold in Canada. (Credit: Health Canada) The warning covers almost 10,000 affected Tootsie Baby brand teethers and teether keys sold in Canada. (Credit: Health Canada)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.

Canada

World

  • Ukraine war: six months that shook the world

    Six months ago this week, Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on a "special military operation" - a mass invasion on a scale unseen in Europe since the Second World War.

    Dmyto Shengur cleans rubble in front of the house which was damaged after Russian bombardment of residential area in Nikopol, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug, 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  • Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.

  • Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted

    A federal judge acknowledged Monday that redactions to an FBI affidavit spelling out the basis for the search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate might be so extensive as to make the document 'meaningless' if released to the public. But he said he continued to believe it should not remain sealed in its entirety because of the 'intense' public interest in the investigation.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social