Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' shatters streaming records across Spotify, Amazon, Apple

Taylor Swift is breaking records. Again.

Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which dropped on Friday, became the most-streamed album on its first day across Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.

The pop star’s 11th studio album raked in a stunning 300 million streams in a single day on Friday on Spotify alone, becoming the most-streamed album in a single day in just 12 hours.

Amazon and Apple also said Swift’s album broke records across their respective streaming platforms.

“The album broke the record for biggest pop album of all time by first-day streams,” Apple Music said.

Amazon Music reported “The Tortured Poets Department” had in just three days become the music service’s most-streamed album worldwide in its first week.

The album’s opening track, “Fortnight (feat. Post Malone),” also received laurels, becoming the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify.

Swift surprised fans with the album in February, announcing the “secret” album’s April release while accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2022 release, “Midnights.”

Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” previously held the Spotify title while also making her the most-streamed artist in a single day. Swift’s fourth rerecorded album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” also broke Spotify’s most-streamed artist in a single day record in 2023.

In 2023, Swift also became Spotify’s most-streamed artist, garnering over 26.1 billion streams worldwide.