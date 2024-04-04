Entertainment

    • Paul McCartney says Beyonce's 'Blackbird' cover 'reinforces' civil rights message that inspired him to write it

    Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., on July 26, 2017. (The Canadian Press / AP, Invision - Grabowski) Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., on July 26, 2017. (The Canadian Press / AP, Invision - Grabowski)
    Share

    Paul McCartney is singing his praises for Beyoncé’s version of "Blackbird."

    The music legend on Thursday wrote on his Instagram page that he’s "so happy" with the Grammy-winner’s cover of the 1968 Beatles track that is included on her newly released "Act II: Cowboy Carter" album, under the slightly revised title "Blackbiird."

    "I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place," he wrote. He went on to "urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out."

    Originally written by McCartney amid the 1960s civil rights movement in the United States, “Blackbird” was inspired by the Little Rock Nine, a group of Black students who were the first to desegregate schools in late 1950s Arkansas.

    "When I saw the footage on the television in the early 60s of the black (sic) girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now," McCartney wrote in his post on Thursday.

    "Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud," he added.

    The powerful meaning behind the original song adds to the emotional depth of Beyoncé’s 2024 cover, which is amplified by the voices of four up-and-coming Black female country artists featured on the track: Tiera Kennedy, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer and Reyna Roberts.

    McCartney in his post on Thursday wrote that he spoke to Beyoncé on FaceTime and she thanked him for writing "Blackbird" and for letting her cover it.

    "I told her the pleasure was all mine," he wrote. "I thought she had done a killer version of the song."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News