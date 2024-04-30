Kazakhstan arrests ex-interior minister in connection with unrest that left 238 dead

BREAKING Wrong-way crash involving police on Ontario's Highway 401 leaves 4 dead, including infant
A wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont. last night has left four people dead, including an infant, Ontario’s police watchdog says.
Authorities in Kazakhstan arrested a former interior minister on Tuesday, in connection with deadly police crackdown on unrest that gripped the country in 2022, Kazakh news media reported.
The Prosecutor General's Office announced on Monday that Erlan Turgumbayev was detained on charges of “abuse of power and official authority resulting in grave consequences” in the harsh crackdown of riots by the police. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs is in charge of the nation's police force.
The unrest started in the city of Zhanaozen on Jan. 2, 2022, when residents protested a sharp increase in the cost of liquefied petroleum gas, commonly used as fuel for vehicles in Kazakhstan.
Those protests evolved into criticisms of corruption, economic inequality against former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, whose critics say have been profiting off the country's vast energy wealth ever since assuming office in 1991.
Nazarbayez resigned from the presidency in 2019 but still held substantial power at the time of the protests as head of the Kazakhstan's security council.
In Almaty, the country's largest city, protests turned violent and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued shoot-to-kill orders as demonstrators stormed government buildings. Officials said 238 people were killed in the unrest.
Tokayev then pushed an array of reforms, including limiting the presidency to a single seven-year term. He also removed Nazarbayev as head of the security council and the capital city, which had been named Nur-Sultan in Nazarbayev's honour, reverted to its former name of Astana.
Turgumbayev was relieved of duty a month after the unrest.
Donald Trump was held in contempt of court Tuesday and fined US$9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case. If he does it again, the judge warned, he could be jailed.
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
A new cancer treatment recently approved in Canada promises to cut treatment time down to just minutes, but experts have differing opinions on whether it's what's best for patients.
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
A new Canadian dental care program is offering the hope of free care to millions, but while 1.7 million people have signed up for the plan, only about 5,000 dentists have done the same.
A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said.
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., are being asked to shelter in place as police search for an armed suspect.
Heavy, wet snow is causing problems Tuesday morning, including knocking out power for thousands of people.
Lawyers return to court today to hash out a pre-trial argument in the case of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women.
Dozens of tenants in Toronto's Thorncliffe Park area have now been withholding their rent for one year, and it’s unclear when the dispute will end.
The debris from a missile that landed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Jan. 2 was from a North Korean Hwasong-11 series ballistic missile, United Nations sanctions monitors told a Security Council committee in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering from the seven-month-long war.
Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war that have spread to college campuses nationwide.
A U.S. Navy ship and several Army vessels involved in an American-led effort to bring more aid into the besieged Gaza Strip are offshore of the enclave and building out a floating platform for the operation that the Pentagon has said will cost at least US$320 million.
A huge explosion in southwestern Cambodia over the weekend that killed 20 soldiers at an army base appears to have been an accident caused by mishandling of ammunition by troops, a senior military official said Tuesday.
The federal government says the task force it created to monitor and investigate grocery retailers' practices has not conducted any probes and doesn't have a mandate to take enforcement action.
Mike Duheme is the new head of the RCMP, after filling in the role on an interim basis for the past year.
Most federal programs aimed at reducing plastic waste are working, but the government isn't measuring its progress toward its overall goal of zero plastic waste by 2030, according to a new audit from Canada's environment commissioner.
Researchers at Ottawa's CHEO Research Lab are calling for a national surveillance strategy on eating disorders in Canada, as new statistics show a rise in the social and economic costs associated with the issue in children and youth.
Moderate drinking was once thought to have benefits for the heart, but better research methods have thrown cold water on that.
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
A northern Ontario beekeeper is sounding the alarm after discovering most of her bees had died earlier this year.
Anyone who has a Gen-Z person in their life is likely familiar with the popular social media app TikTok, but a new bill in the U.S. may soon take it off of the American market.
State-sponsored actors targeted security devices used by governments around the world, according to technology firm Cisco Systems, which said the network devices are coveted intrusion points by spies.
Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears will avoid what could have been a long, ugly and revealing trial with a settlement of the lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and financial decisions for nearly 14 years.
Taylor Swift continues to dominate in the week following the release of her 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department." The 31-track album has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Swift with Jay-Z for second-most No. 1 albums at 14. Only The Beatles, with 19 No. 1 albums, have had more.
Anne Hathaway first shared she lost interest in drinking after a bad hangover in 2018. She’s now five years sober.
Canada's GDP rose 0.2 per cent in February, driven by a rebound in transportation and warehousing, which saw the largest recorded month-to-month rise in over a year at 1.4 per cent.
The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.
When Shake Shack crosses the border into Canada later this year, it will make its debut at one of the country's most prominent intersections with a menu largely borrowing from what it serves in the U.S.
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
One of the winners of a historic US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
A nearly century-old church in one of Vancouver's most desirable neighbourhoods is up for sale.
French police evicted migrants from a makeshift tent-camp next to Paris City Hall early on Tuesday, the latest clear-out of people without homes that aid groups allege is a campaign to beautify the French capital ahead of the Summer Olympics.
The Toronto Blue Jays rested all-star shortstop Bo Bichette and key relievers Yimi Garcia and Jordan Romano weren't available, so it fell to Justin Turner to step up.
Sunday's comeback win by the Vancouver Canucks had special meaning for Carol Morin and her family.
Rolls-Royce is vastly expanding its factory in Chichester, England. The BMW subsidiary is adding five new buildings with construction planned to start next year.
On a three-lane test track along the Monongahela River, an 18-wheel tractor-trailer rounded a curve. No one was on board.
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
Since 1932, Montreal's Henri Henri has been filled to the brim with every possible kind of hat, from newsboy caps to feathered fedoras.
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
A property tax bill is perplexing a small townhouse community in Fergus, Ont.
When identical twin sisters Kim and Michelle Krezonoski were invited to compete against some of the world’s most elite female runners at last week’s Boston Marathon, they were in disbelief.
Homicide investigators have arrested a man for the fatal stabbing of Kulwinder Singh Sohi in White Rock.
B.C.’s plan to reverse course on a major part of its decriminalization plan has triggered swift and sweeping reaction.
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
Ontario will start construction on Highway 413 in 2025, Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday.
Heavy, wet snow is causing problems Tuesday morning, including knocking out power for thousands of people.
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
The Alberta government has laid out the path ahead for an ambitious passenger railway system it says 'has incredible potential' for the province.
Mike Tarnowski will be the new mayor of the Town of Russell, after council in the town east of Ottawa decided not to hold a byelection to fill the vacant position.
The Treasury Board of Canada will only say it is “committed to hybrid work,” as reports suggest federal workers may be required to spend more time in the office.
A man in his 50s is in hospital after gunfire erupted in the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil.
Quebec Minister Responsible for the French Language Jean-François Roberge spoke to CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson about the government's plan to spend $603 million to protect the French language
The Edmonton Police Service is expected to provide an update on its Project Gaslight investigation on Tuesday morning.
Rain moved into the Edmonton area overnight and we'll continue to see some precipitation through the morning hours.
Noelle Quinn can't wait to bring the WNBA to Western Canada.
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man was assaulted and held captive at an encampment in the city last week.
Police say a man has been arrested and will face several charges after an armed standoff inside the provincial building on Prince Street in Sydney, N.S.
There may be hope for Winnipeggers as they try to dodge numerous potholes on their daily commute. The city is testing out a new product known as Road Soup, which would be used to help fill the craters during the early spring.
Some La Broquerie residents are outraged over a hefty property tax hike coming later this year.
Regina police have released a photo of the suspect they believe is involved in the arson at the Cornwall Centre mall on April 10.
Sask. school divisions struggling to ‘maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
The Saskatchewan NDP's recent criticism of political lobbyists has backfired. During question period on Monday, the government revealed an NDP email in which the party requested sponsorship from a lobby firm that it had previously criticized.
Aggressive international recruitment has brought in a flood of new money, but questions are also being raised within the institution about the sustainability of that growth, and the motivations behind it.
A Guelph, Ont. woman in her late 60s has lost $34,000 after falling victim to a Facebook scam.
A man who stabbed an employee at a Cambridge grocery store in 2022 has been sentenced to three years behind bars.
A Saskatoon business is encouraging customers to pay with cash instead of a credit card to help fight inflation.
A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May.
A London woman has been arrested after police were called by somebody who was woken up around 11 p.m. at a city hotel. According to the person who called 911, a woman was seen banging on doors of the hotel while allegedly holding a gun.
The Huron Perth Public Health Unit has issued 1,557 suspension orders to students in elementary and secondary school whose immunization records are considered incomplete.
The southbound lanes of Adelaide Street are blocked near Sunningdale Road. According to London fire, a three-vehicle crash has caused the issue.
OPP is investigating a single vehicle crash in the Blue Mountains that claimed the life of one person.
Thanks to video surveillance, police busted a man for two break-ins Monday.
The discovery of an abandoned car has left police and its owner scratching their heads.
The intersection of University Avenue west and Church Street as well as a one-block radius in each direction will remain closed until at least 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens said the hub will be located on the city's near wet side in the 700 block of Wellington Avenue near Wyandotte Street west.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will do everything he can to protect local jobs, he promised Monday, as he met with a union concerned that foreign workers are taking Canadian jobs at a new electric-vehicle battery plant in southern Ontario.
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the Green Party of Canada's deputy leader to be released from custody pending her appeal of a 60-day jail sentence for her role in old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island.
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
Thousands of people dressed as dinosaurs descended on Drumheller, Alta., on Saturday.
Decades after a relic aircraft flew for a Lethbridge airline, it now has returned home for good.
Three locations, more than 200 vehicles pulled over – Mounties out of a southern Alberta detachment conducted a check stop operation on Friday night.
A worker was treated on-site at Algoma Steel on Monday when a fire broke out in a piece of equipment.
The Smile Cookie campaign kicked off at Tim Hortons locations across northeastern Ontario on Monday.
A first-of-its-kind event aimed at sharpening the skills of volunteer firefighters across the region was held in Iron Bridge on the weekend.
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.