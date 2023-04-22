Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89

Australian TV presenter Barry Humphries performs on stage as Dame Edna for the Farewell Tour, at the London Palladium theatre, in central London, on Nov. 13, 2013. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File) Australian TV presenter Barry Humphries performs on stage as Dame Edna for the Farewell Tour, at the London Palladium theatre, in central London, on Nov. 13, 2013. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89

Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly-veiled snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, has died. He was 89.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social