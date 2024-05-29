Jurors in Trump hush money trial end first day of deliberations after asking to rehear testimony

Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing
The jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial ended its first day of deliberations without a verdict Wednesday but asked to rehear testimony from key witnesses about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the history-making case.
The 12-person jury was sent home around 4 p.m. after about four-and-a-half hours of deliberations. The process is to resume Thursday, when jurors are expected to rehear the requested testimony and at least part of the judge's legal instructions meant to guide them on the law.
The notes sent to the judge with the requests were the first burst of communication with the court after the panel of seven men and five women was sent to a private room just before 11:30 a.m. to begin weighing a verdict.
“It is not my responsibility to judge the evidence here. It is yours,” Judge Juan M. Merchan told jurors earlier in the day before dispatching them to begin deliberations. He also reminded them of their vow during the selection process to judge the case fairly and impartially.
It's unclear how long the deliberations will last. A guilty verdict would deliver a stunning legal reckoning for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee as he seeks to reclaim the White House while an an acquittal would represent a major win for Trump and embolden him on the campaign trail. Since verdicts must be unanimous, it's also possible that the case ends in a mistrial if the jury cannot reach a consensus after days of deliberations.
Trump struck a pessimistic tone after leaving the courtroom following an hourlong reading of jury instructions, repeating his assertions of a “very unfair trial” and saying: “Mother Teresa could not beat those charges, but we'll see. We'll see how we do."
Former President Donald Trump gives remarks after exiting the courtroom during his trial at a Manhattan Criminal court on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)
He remained inside the courthouse during deliberations, where he posted on his social media network complaints about the trial and quoted legal and political commentators who view the case in his favor. In one all-capital-letters post, he proclaimed that he didn't even “know what the charges are in this rigged case,” even though he was present in the courtroom as the judge detailed them to jurors.
He did not testify in his own defence, something the judge told jurors they could not take into account.
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records at his company in connection with an alleged scheme to hide potentially embarrassing stories about him during his 2016 Republican presidential election campaign.
The charge, a felony, arises from reimbursements paid to then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen after he made a US$130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels to silence her claims of that the two had sex in 2006. Trump is accused of misrepresenting Cohen’s reimbursements as legal expenses to hide that they were tied to a hush money payment.
Trump has pleaded not guilty and contends the Cohen payments were for legitimate legal services. He has also denied the alleged extramarital sexual encounter with Daniels.
To convict Trump, the jury will have to find unanimously that he created a fraudulent entry in his company’s records, or caused someone else to do so, and that he did so with the intent of committing or concealing another crime.
The crime prosecutors say Trump committed or hid is a violation of a New York election law making it illegal for two or more conspirators “to promote or prevent the election of any person to a public office by unlawful means.”
While the jury must unanimously agree that something unlawful was done to promote Trump’s election campaign, they don’t have to be unanimous on what that unlawful thing was.
The jurors — a diverse cross-section of Manhattan residents and professional backgrounds — often appeared riveted by testimony in the trial, including from Cohen and Daniels. Many took notes and watched intently as witnesses answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers.
Jurors started deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments in which a prosecutor spoke for more than five hours, underscoring the burden the district attorney's office faces in needing to establish Trump's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York, Jan. 11, 2024. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)
The Trump team need not establish his innocence to avoid a conviction but must instead bank on at least one juror finding that prosecutors have not sufficiently proved their case.
While giving the jury instructions in the law Wednesday morning, Merchan offered some guidance on factors the panel can use to assess witness testimony, including its plausibility, its consistency with other testimony, the witness’ manner on the stand and whether the person has a motive to lie.
But, the judge said, “there is no particular formula for evaluating the truthfulness and accuracy of another person’s statement.”
The principles he outlined are standard but perhaps all the more relevant after Trump’s defence leaned heavily on questioning the credibility of key prosecution witnesses, including Cohen.
Jurors asked in the afternoon to rehear at least part of those instructions. They also asked to revisit select key episodes in the trial, though it was not clear why.
The requests covered testimony from Cohen and former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker about an August 2015 meeting with Trump at Trump Tower where the tabloid boss pledged to be the “eyes and ears” of his fledgling presidential campaign.
Pecker testified that the plan included identifying potentially damaging stories about Trump so they could be squashed before being published. That, prosecutors say, was the beginning of the catch-and-kill scheme at the heart of the case.
Jurors also want to hear Pecker’s account of a phone call he said he received from Trump in which they discussed a rumor that another outlet had offered to buy former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s story alleging that she had a yearlong affair with Trump in the mid-2000s. Trump has denied the affair.
Pecker testified that Trump told him, “Karen is a nice girl” and asked, “What do you think I should do?” Pecker said he replied: “I think you should buy the story and take it off the market.” He added that Trump told him he doesn’t buy stories because they always get out and that Cohen would be in touch.
The publisher said he came away from the conversation thinking Trump was aware of the specifics of McDougal’s claims. Pecker said he believed the story was true and would have been embarrassing to Trump and his campaign if it were made public.
The National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., eventually paid McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story in an agreement that also included writing and other opportunities with its fitness magazine and other publications.
The fourth item jurors requested is Pecker’s testimony about his decision in October 2016 to back out of an agreement to sell the rights to McDougal’s story to Trump through a company Cohen had established for the transaction. Such an agreement is known as an “assignment of rights.”
“I called Michael Cohen, and I said to him that the agreement, the assignment deal, is off. I am not going forward. It is a bad idea, and I want you to rip up the agreement,” Pecker testified. “He was very, very, angry. Very upset. Screaming, basically, at me.”
Pecker testified that he reiterated to Cohen that he wasn’t going forward with the agreement.
He said that Cohen told him: “The boss is going to be very angry at you.”
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing bill has been defeated in the House of Commons with the Liberals, New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois voting against the legislation.
Toronto police say the Hate Crimes Unit is investigating vandalism at the constituency office of a Toronto Member of Parliament.
A Quebec judge ruled Wednesday that smoking during a stage performance is a valid form of artistic expression, overturning a lower court's decision and clearing three theatres that had been fined for allowing the practice.
A 13-year-old boy on his bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
The man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for bludgeoning Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer inside their San Francisco home returned to a courtroom Wednesday to face state charges, including attempted murder.
South Africans voted Wednesday at schools, community centres, and in large white tents set up in open fields in an election seen as their country's most important since apartheid ended 30 years ago.
Prosecutors at Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial showed jurors hundreds of texts, emails and phone calls over two days that show his wife's desperate financial situation before New Jersey businessmen she had long known came to the rescue.
The federal Liberals and NDP say conservative politicians are displaying a pattern of attacks against Speakers' independence, an allegation the Conservatives in Ottawa strongly deny.
A group of prominent former politicians and current academics is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to change his tone on the possibility of arrest warrants for senior Israeli leaders.
The federal health minister needs new powers to unilaterally take dangerous products off the shelves if they're hurting people and not being used as intended, Mark Holland said Wednesday.
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
It was supposed to be a celebration, but one family’s unique meal of black bear meat sent several members to the hospital instead.
The federal justice minister said Wednesday the government's online harms bill includes measures to protect children using age-appropriate web design.
Five additional Ontario school boards and two independent private schools have joined a lawsuit against the owners of multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook.
An attorney for Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has responded to allegations of sexual assault featured in a new Investigation Discovery docuseries about the singer and his late brother, Aaron Carter.
Harvey Weinstein is appearing before a judge Wednesday afternoon in the same New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.
A major Toronto hip-hop music festival has been postponed after organizers say one of its headliners cancelled his appearance.
WestJet Encore pilots could walk off the job this weekend if an agreement isn’t reached with the airline, after filing a 72-hour strike notice.
You’re out for a hike, revelling in glorious nature. Suddenly, you spot a bear. And the bear has spotted you, too. Would you know what to do next?
Nick Taylor is looking to become the first Canadian to win back-to-back Open championships on home soil.
Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship.
The Edmonton Oilers are shaking things up. Down 2-1 in the NHL's Western Conference final to the Dallas Stars, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed there would be lineup changes for tonight's Game 4.
Toyota has announced it will offer lean compact engines that also run on so-called green fuels like hydrogen and bioethanol, or get paired with zero-emissions electric motors in hybrids.
A new pothole-riddled street in Hamilton has taken the top spot for the worst road in Ontario, according to a new list released by the Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) on Tuesday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Abigail Strate is a member of the Canadian national ski jumping team and an Olympic bronze medallist. She's also a certified beekeeper.
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
It’s the chance of a lifetime for a group of Ottawa athletes who are getting ready to represent Team Canada at the World Junior Ultimate championships in the United Kingdom.
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
A man convicted of murder four decades ago died in an Abbotsford prison this week, officials say.
A fire that destroyed a Burnaby business early Wednesday morning was deliberately set, according to the owner.
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Some of the leading candidates vying to become Mississauga's new mayor are squaring off in a debate this evening.
A pilot operating a glider was killed in a crash in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
Calgary’s police chief is defending the way officers handled a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Calgary earlier this month.
Calgary police have laid charges in a hit-and-run in Pineridge that left a teenage girl with life-threatening injuries.
Protesters blocked traffic outside a major military industry trade show in Ottawa Wednesday morning before moving on to Parliament Hill to condemn the ongoing violence in Gaza and Canada's arms trade with Israel.
It is official — the city of Ottawa's new curbside garbage policy will come into effect this fall. City council gave the three-item garbage limit the rubber stamp on Wednesday. It will start on Sept. 30.
The Beer Store in Barry's Bay, a crucial business to the small town in the Ottawa Valley, is set to close June 16.
For months, parents in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood have been warning that a new safe drug-use site near their children's elementary school playground would lead to unsafe situations. Months after opening, it seems their fears have come true.
Montreal residents are once again concerned about the reliability of the city's power grid after new revelations on its deteriorating infrastructure.
Environment Canada says the tornado that hit west of Montreal on Monday generated maximum wind speeds of about 155 kilometres per hour.
A 13-year-old boy on his bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
A local political scientist is urging Albertans to "connect the dots" in what she says is "democratic backsliding" in the province.
After years of complaints to police, a Spruce Grove home has been shut down by Alberta Sheriffs.
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
The Manitoba government is promising new money for Winnipeg police to combat rising fears over retail theft and other issues.
After a shocking and abrupt evacuation, former residents of a St. James apartment building are facing a new hurdle.
Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to blanket Manitoba for most of the summer, and while that may be good news for outdoor enthusiasts in the province, farmers are playing the wait-and-see approach for what it could mean for their crops.
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
A proposed apartment development in Regina's Douglas Park neighbourhood has been granted approval from the City Planning Commission following a meeting Tuesday night that saw more pushback from area residents.
Representatives of government and Creative Saskatchewan provided a tour of Regina's new virtual production stage – touting it as another sign that film and television have returned to the province.
A Kitchener high school was shut down Wednesday due to a “threat of violence” and will also remain closed on Thursday.
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
Saskatoon cyclists will see reduced speed limits on some neighbourhood bikeways this summer.
Students in Waterhen Lake First Nation remain out of class on Wednesday following a devastating fire that destroyed the community’s school.
The next generation of voters came out to speak publicly on climate issues at the Vimy Ridge memorial in Saskatoon on Wednesday.
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
Wyloo Metals has a deal with Greater Sudbury for land to build a battery materials processing facility in the city.
A collision in London’s downtown core has sent two people to hospital and shut down a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon.
The former mayor of Woodstock wrapped up his testimony at his sexual assault trial on Wednesday, continuing to say that he never did anything inappropriate with a woman that he had been seeing.
No serious injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a cannabis shop in the city’s east end Wednesday afternoon.
Barrie Police are trying to locate a 5-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday.
Barrie Police Sergeant Bruce Gardiner, a nineteen-year member of the service, has been charged with criminal harassment and extortion, which police say occurred while he was off duty. On Wednesday, the case is heading toward a potential resolution.
There has been a lot of talk about the new multi-purpose field that will be built along Barrie's waterfront, but only some in Barrie are excited about the latest addition.
Windsor police are partnering with healthcare providers to expand support for those experiencing substance use and mental health challenges as part of a downtown initiative.
There are 743 asylum seekers currently living in two hotels in Windsor and city council wants to see if they can be put in hotels outside the city centre to avoid capacity issues during the summer tourism season.
The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed a tornado in Essex County.
Two rescued harbour seal pups – now named Nelson and Gustav – are being rehabilitated in Vancouver, marking the start of a busy season for a local non-profit.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
A potential redevelopment of part of London Road Park won't be going ahead.
Vulcan RCMP are going to host an impaired driving simulation next week to alert residents to the consequences of drunk driving.
Lethbridge police say orange fentanyl was among the drugs seized during the most recent execution of an ongoing enforcement project focusing on the city's downtown.
Patients at Sault Ste. Marie’s Group Health Centre who were to be de-rostered this week will soon be able to access a new nurse practitioner-led clinic.
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
