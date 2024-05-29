Business

    • Black men who were asked to leave a flight sue American Airlines, claiming racial discrimination

    In this file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 787 approaches for landing in Lisbon, with the setting moon in the background, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) In this file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 787 approaches for landing in Lisbon, with the setting moon in the background, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
    Share
    NEW YORK -

    Black passengers who were briefly ordered off an American Airlines plane in January sued the airline Wednesday, alleging that they were victims of racial discrimination.

    Three of the men filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York. They said they were told to leave a plane waiting to take off in Phoenix and noticed five other black men who also had been ordered off the flight.

    The three, who did not know each other and had been sitting in different parts of the plane, said an airline employee told them they were removed because a flight attendant had complained about a passenger's body odour. The men said they responded that it appeared they were targeted for removal solely because of their race.

    American offered to rebook them, but when it became clear after about an hour that there were no other available flights to New York that evening, they were allowed to reboard the plane, according to the lawsuit filed by Public Citizen, a consumer-advocacy group founded by Ralph Nader.

    "If American Airlines received a complaint about a Black male passenger with offensive body odour but could not verify the complaint, the solution should not have been to eject eight separate Black men from the plane," Susan Huhta, an employment law attorney in Washington, D.C., who is representing the three men, said.

    American said it was looking into the claims.

    "We take all claims of discrimination very seriously and want our customers to have a positive experience when they choose to fly with us," the airline said in a statement. "Our teams are currently investigating the matter, as the claims do not reflect our core values or our purpose of caring for people."

    In 2017, the NAACP warned Black travellers about flying on American, claiming that several African American passengers had experienced discrimination by the airline. American promised changes, and the civil-rights group later lifted the advisory.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News