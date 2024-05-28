Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
A buff, tanned man says he has an important message from the "sun god."
"If you use sunscreen, you're literally blocking yourself from the most important aspect of health and that is light exposure," he said in a TikTok video from one of Florida's beaches.
The man with the handle "Captain Morgan" is part of the anti-sunscreen movement that claims that sunscreen can cause more harm than good. Those behind the trending term claim the chemicals in sunscreen can cause cancer and use of the product can lead to vitamin D deficiency, which weakens the immune system.
But dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen is what will actually cause cancer, among other problems.
"The concern I have about this movement is that it is actually based on a lot of misinformation. So there is no solid evidence to show that using sunscreens causes cancer," Dr. Harvey Lui, a dermatologist and professor of dermatology and skin science at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca. "There are tons of information available, accumulated over many decades now, confirming that the number one cause for skin cancer is ultraviolet rays from sun exposure and also from artificial light exposure."
Dr. Linda Xing agrees, adding that sunscreens sold in Canada are carefully tested and safe.
"I think just a lot of misinformation and fear mongering out there in terms of chemicals causing harm to our body," said the dermatologist based in Oakville, Ont., in a separate video interview.
The "sun god" and other proponents of the anti-sunscreen movement say using sunscreen will deprive people of the benefits of light exposure, but Lui said the ultraviolet light from the sun is harmful when it touches the skin.
"These are the rays of the sun that have the most amount of energy. You can't see it with your naked eye and you can't really feel it," Lui said. "And because the energy of these ultraviolet rays is very powerful, they are able to go into the skin, damage your DNA molecules."
Damaged DNA molecules will allow abnormal cells to develop on your skin and potentially become skin cancer, Lui said.
"So there really isn't very much that's beneficial from ultraviolet rays," he explained. "With the one exception that ultraviolet rays can help to help your skin make vitamin D."
Addressing that claim from the anti-sunscreen movement, he said that excessive use of sunscreen may result in a decrease in vitamin D, but it won't be a problem for most people, because they can easily absorb vitamin D from their diet through foods such as fatty fish and green vegetables, as well as from supplements.
And scientific studies have not shown that using daily sunscreen leads to a deficiency of vitamin D, Xing added.
As for people concerned about chemicals in sunscreen, Lui said chemicals are everywhere, including water and food, and they're not all bad.
The chemicals in sunscreen are actually beneficial because they block the harmful UV rays, he explained.
Instead of backing claims that sunscreen is dangerous, the doctors who spoke to CTVNews.ca said the opposite: it's skipping the sunscreen that can do harm.
Not wearing sunscreen is "very dangerous," said Xing, who regularly treats facial skin cancers at her clinic. "People forget what the alternative is. It's that people die from skin cancers induced by sun damage all the time."
Regardless of how long you plan to be outside, it's better to wear sunscreen, the doctors say, with Lui likening it to wearing a seatbelt. You may not end up needing it, but it's much safer to have it on just in case.
Excessive ultraviolet light exposure can cause sunburn in the short term, and increase the risk of skin cancer in the long term, Lui said. Just one severe sunburn can double your risk of developing skin cancer, he said.
Although physically desirable to many who associate sun-bronzed skin with looking healthy, tans are actually not an indicator of health. Instead, they indicate the skin is damaged, Lui said.
"The tan is your body's reaction to the exposure to the ultraviolet rays," he said. "What your skin is trying to do when it makes a tan is say, 'Hey, I don't like all this ultraviolet light that's hitting my skin. So I'm gonna darken my skin to try to filter out some of that ultraviolet light.'
What's more, ultraviolet rays can cause wrinkles, uneven pigmentation and sagging of the skin.
"It makes your skin look old prematurely," Lui said.
To prevent these problems, Lui recommends using sunscreen, seeking shade and covering up the skin by wearing wide-brimmed hats and long-sleeved, tight-weaved or special UV-blocking clothing.
"A simple test is hold the garment up to the light. And if you really can't see through it very much, then that means that the UV rays probably won't penetrate very far and reach your skin and cause damage," he explained.
Avoid being outdoors when the sun is most intense to minimize the chance of getting sun damage, he added.
Sunscreens are lotions or creams containing filters that are supposed to sit on the skin like a thin film blocking the UV rays from reaching the cells of your skin, Lui said.
Any sunscreen, regardless of price or type of formula, is better than no sunscreen, dermatologists say.
Lui recommends selecting a product that is broad spectrum, which covers different types of ultraviolet light called UVA and UVB.
Choose a product that has a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30.
SPF 30 means it will take 30 times longer for your skin to develop a sunburn by wearing sunscreen than if you didn't have it on.
"Even higher is better," Lui said.
Look for the logo of the Canadian Dermatology Association, indicating that it has reviewed the product and endorses it, he said.
You can choose a mineral-based (or physical) sunscreen, one with organic filters (also known as chemical sunscreen), or a product with both.
"The key is use a product that you're comfortable using, that feels good on your skin and that you're willing to put on, because the only sunscreen that works is the sunscreen that lands on your skin," he said.
Use at least a large, bean-sized drop or an amount thick enough to leave a bit of film on top of the skin and spread it around rather than rubbing it on your face, Lui advises. You can do the same for your neck, ears and other areas of your body that will be exposed to the sun.
"And when you're finished, if you see just a little bit of white on your skin, then that's probably thick enough," he said. "Within a few minutes after you're finished putting on the sunscreen, that white film will become less noticeable."
Unless you're sweating, swimming or otherwise physically active, you won't need to reapply sunscreen if you applied it correctly in the first place, he said.
However, Xing said because sunscreen can wear off throughout the day, she recommends people reapply it every two to three hours if you will be outside for a prolonged period of time.
It's best to apply sunscreen last if you're wearing skincare like serums and moisturizers and makeup, adds Xing.
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
Members of Parliament will be voting Tuesday on a Conservative-led motion to oust House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus, amid renewed concern over his 'alleged lack of impartiality.'
The actor Richard Dreyfuss showed up in a dress at a 'Jaws'-themed event in Massachusetts, where the blockbuster 1975 movie he starred in was shot, and then proceeded to make demeaning remarks about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity.
Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.
An airline pilot got quite a show on May 11 while flying from San Francisco to Lisbon when a solar storm caused stunning auroras.
Well into spring, some parts of Canada could experience a wintry comeback, while other areas are bracing for severe thunderstorms, according to local forecasts.
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Canadians are feeling the squeeze between incomes that haven't kept up with the cost of living, housing crises in markets across the country and rising interest rates brought in to control inflation. Experts share some tips for managing debt and spending.
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The University of Toronto is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus earlier this month.
A Beausejour man has been charged with multiple firearms-related offences after two searches
An Air Canada flight bound for India was forced to return to Toronto after what an official described as an engine issue onboard the aircraft.
A First Nation legislator is addressing Queen's Park in his own language, marking the first time a language other than English and French has officially been allowed in Ontario's legislative chamber.
As Western Canada prepares for what's expected to be an intense season for wildfires, a company that's built firefighting equipment for more than 100 years says it has a new tool that will make a difference on the ground.
Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane and two members of Blue Rodeo are among the latest inductees into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Pope Francis apologized Tuesday after he was quoted using a vulgar term about gay men to reaffirm the Catholic Church's ban on gay priests.
A U.S. federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a retired New York Police Department officer's conviction and 10-year prison sentence for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol.
It looks like something out of the dystopian show 'Black Mirror,' but it’s just the latest adaptation of robotics for the modern battlefield.
A U.S. built temporary pier that had been used to deliver additional humanitarian aid into Gaza was damaged by rough seas and has temporarily suspended operations, three U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Bette Nash, who was once named the world's longest-serving flight attendant, has died. She was 88.
As Bangladeshis count their losses from the cyclone that lashed low-lying coastal areas on Sunday, calls are growing for the government to bolster storm defences and aid mechanisms as extreme weather becomes more common.
Members of Parliament will be voting Tuesday on a Conservative-led motion to oust House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus, amid renewed concern over his 'alleged lack of impartiality.'
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Public Safety Canada lacked a system for tracking who received and read specific intelligence on foreign interference, creating 'unacceptable gaps in accountability,' the national spy watchdog has found.
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or 'scabs' during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
A new report says one in eight people who are pregnant in Ontario has a disability, but many face barriers to accessible care, as well as disrespectful attitudes from doctors and other care providers.
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Ottawa is developing a new artificial intelligence strategy for government operations.
Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.
Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.
Albert S. Ruddy, a colourful, Canadian-born producer and writer who won Oscars for 'The Godfather' and 'Million Dollar Baby,' developed the raucous prison-sports comedy 'The Longest Yard' and helped create the hit sitcom "Hogan's Heroes," has died at age 94.
Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane and two members of Blue Rodeo are among the latest inductees into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Kevin McCallister’s childhood home has hit the market for US$5.25 million. At just over 9,000 square feet, the house from the 'Home Alone' movie was last sold in 2012 for $1,585,000.
Canadians are feeling the squeeze between incomes that haven't kept up with the cost of living, housing crises in markets across the country and rising interest rates brought in to control inflation. Experts share some tips for managing debt and spending.
OpenAI said Tuesday it has established a new committee to make recommendations to the company’s board about safety and security, weeks after dissolving a team focused on AI safety.
The Bank of Nova Scotia reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it set aside more money for loan losses.
Canadians are feeling the squeeze between incomes that haven't kept up with the cost of living, housing crises in markets across the country and rising interest rates brought in to control inflation. Experts share some tips for managing debt and spending.
A record was broken ahead of the Memorial Day weekend for the number of airline travellers screened at U.S. airports, the Transportation Security Administration said Saturday.
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
Hundreds of frustrated fans have signed a petition calling for tickets to be refunded after Lionel Messi didn't play the Vancouver Whitecaps over the weekend.
Longtime umpire Angel Hernandez, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately.
Three players quit Argentina's national women's squad Monday after a dispute over a lack of pay and conditions at a camp ahead of two international friendlies, an unthinkable scenario for the country's World Cup winning men's squad.
A new pothole-riddled street in Hamilton has taken the top spot for the worst road in Ontario, according to a new list released by the Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) on Tuesday.
Canadians feel both 'optimism and concern' over the prospect of flying cars and drones whizzing between remote communities and above city blocks, a new report says.
Canada is looking at the massive new U.S. import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month, but is not making any commitment to following suit north of the border.
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
It’s the chance of a lifetime for a group of Ottawa athletes who are getting ready to represent Team Canada at the World Junior Ultimate championships in the United Kingdom.
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
IAMGOLD’s Cote Gold open pit mine, located off Highway 144 between Timmins and Sudbury, had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony this week as production ramps up.
When one is extended an invitation to the Royal Garden Party in London, England, there's undoubtedly no shortage of pomp and circumstance. Barrie, Ont. natives Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon experienced just that as they entered the prestigious event hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple child-exploitation charges following a months-long investigation involving authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
Hundreds of frustrated fans have signed a petition calling for tickets to be refunded after Lionel Messi didn't play the Vancouver Whitecaps over the weekend.
Two people are dead after a semi-truck rolled over and collided with another semi on Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C., late Monday night.
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
An Air Canada flight bound for India was forced to return to Toronto after what an official described as an engine issue onboard the aircraft.
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
A Calgary restaurant says a publicly posted closure order from Alberta Health Services (AHS) has caused "significant reputational damage" to its business and demands the agency to make amends.
Calgary police have released composite sketches of two people believed to be responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this month.
Two people are dead after a semi-truck rolled over and collided with another semi on Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C., late Monday night.
Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.
A group of protesters forced the closure of a Highway 417 ramp in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says Ottawa has seen an increase in frequency when it comes to tornadoes and violent wind events over the last six years.
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for 'several hours' outside McGill University.
A homeowner in western Quebec is recounting a narrow escape after his home was hit by a tornado Monday afternoon.
Organizers behind the Edmonton Folk Music Festival announced the event's 2024 headliners on Thursday, ahead of tickets going on sale June 1.
An SUV driver ran a stop sign before a double fatal collision northeast of Edmonton early Tuesday morning, RCMP believe.
With temperatures rising and summer just around the corner, motorcycles are back on the roads and police are asking riders to be careful.
Rounds of rain and showers will continue to move eastward across the Maritimes heading into Tuesday evening.
A Nova Scotia man is in hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck in Lakeville, N.S., on Sunday.
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is warning the public of an increase in sextortion scams targeting young males in the province.
A Beausejour man has been charged with multiple firearms-related offences after two searches
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants predictability, with room for increases, in federal transfer payments.
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after a machete was used to rob a man at a hotel earlier in the month.
For those in Regina looking to "Live Más," the day has come — Taco Bell has made its return to the Queen City.
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a 'terrible mistake' after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has First Nations and Metis Health Services available directly in Saskatchewan's major cities, but Saskatchewan doctors hope to see access expanded.
No injuries have been reported after a fire at Listowel Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
A Chihuahua is recovering after she was found abandoned in the holding tank of a public washroom at Guelph Lake.
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a 'terrible mistake' after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
Residents of a remote village in Northern Saskatchewan are calling on government officials to visit their community and see their road conditions first hand.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing calls for information about the historic homicide of Linda Clark 10 years ago.
Police in northern Ontario identified the body found shot to death in the woods last week as a missing man saying it was murder.
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
Three northern Ont. police officers who shot and killed an Indigenous man four years ago were cleared of wrongdoing and now a coroner's inquest is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia have been extended for up to two years. A statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the First Nation has dealt with poor quality for too long.
OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month. A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.
A traffic stop in Strathroy has led to the seizure of a weapon and ammunition. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers stopped a vehicle in the west end of Strathroy for a Highway Traffic Act offence.
An allegedly stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers on Highway 400.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested for a car bombing incident that took place in Barrie last fall.
The former Brampton fire captain accused of murder in his wife's death appears headed for anticipated resolution in the case.
A 48-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Chatham.
A 19 year old has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times following a verbal dispute on Saturday night.
Marianas Trench is bringing The Force of Nature Tour to Caesars Windsor with special guest LØLØ for an all-ages performance this fall.
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple child-exploitation charges following a months-long investigation involving authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
Some Canadian universities are taking legal action to end pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses, but three schools in British Columbia are taking less confrontational approaches.
Peng-Sealin Penny is a senior on a pension and finds herself once a month coming to the Mustard Seed Food Bank in downtown Victoria for groceries. She's one of the many who rely on the non-profit to make ends meet.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Charges have been laid in the vandalism of the Fernie Aquatic Centre in Fernie, B.C.
Lethbridge gardeners are hoping the growing season will be better than previously expected, thanks to recent rain.
Alberta's police watchdog says there will be no criminal charges for two police officers who broke rules when they surveilled a legislature member.
A Sudbury woman is receiving a lot of praise this month for her hard work and dedication while on and off duty as a paramedic.
Immigration is spurring growth across the north and Monday’s meeting of Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors discussed some of the related benefits and challenges.
Incidents of harassment and intimidation targeting politicians appears to be on the rise.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.