Politics

    • Health minister defends new ministerial powers to pull products off the shelves

    Health Minister Mark Holland arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Health Minister Mark Holland arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Health Minister Mark Holland says he needs new powers to unilaterally take dangerous products off the shelves if they're hurting people and not being used as intended.

    He defended the new powers in the Liberals' budget legislation against claims by an advocacy group with loose ties to the tobacco industry that is warning about the potential for ministerial abuse in the future.

    The changes in the legislation would allow the minister to put conditions on the sale, advertising, manufacture and importation of health products if he believes they are being used off-label and could be harmful.

    Holland called for the powers in response to the sale of nicotine pouches, which were approved by Health Canada as an aid to quit smoking — but which Holland says have been marketed to young people.

    The Consumer Choice Center, which has previously accepted funding from the tobacco industry, says future health ministers could ban other health products, such as contraception, for political gain without definitive proof that they actually hurt people.

    Holland says there are enough rules in place that a minister would have to be completely dishonest to be able to use the new powers that way. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News