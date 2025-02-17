ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron dead at 24

By CNN

Published

Actress Kim Sae-ron attends the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards at Asia World-Expo in December 2017 in Hong Kong. (Visual China Group/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.