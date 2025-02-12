ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Paul McCartney rocks the Bowery. Inside his surprise NYC concert

By The Associated Press

Published

Paul McCartney, 82, greeted a crowd outside the Bowery Ballroom in NYC, where he performed pop-up concert for US$50 per ticket.


















Photos

