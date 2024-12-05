Climate and Environment

    • School bus cancellations in parts of Canada due to wintry weather

    School buses are cancelled in parts of Canada Thursday as wintry weather moves in during the first week of December.

    It’s a snow day for kids in some areas of New Brunswick and Ontario.

    As of early Thursday morning, snowfall warnings were in effect in New Brunswick and Quebec, and snow squall warnings were issued for parts of Ontario. 

    Several wind warnings were issued by Environment Canada for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.

    Check local coverage for the latest updates:

