Cap on plastic production remains contentious as Ottawa set to host treaty talks

Tim Hortons refutes potential lawsuit for Roll Up To Win prize snafu
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
Negotiators from 176 countries will gather in downtown Ottawa this week for the fourth round of talks to create a global treaty to eliminate plastic waste in less than 20 years.
Ottawa is hosting the fourth of five rounds of negotiations, with the aim of finalizing a deal by the end of the year.
The proliferation of plastics has been profound, as it is a preferred material largely for its affordability and longevity. But that also means it never goes away, and the impact on nature and growing concerns about human health are leading a push to get rid of plastic waste and eliminate the most problematic chemicals used to make it.
Canada's environment minister, Steven Guilbeault, played a crucial role in getting the plastic treaty talks underway in 2022 when he helped push a resolution at the United Nations Environment Assembly in Kenya. He remains firm that a strong treaty is needed.
"We want to move as rapidly as possible to eliminate plastic pollution," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press. "I mean, the collective goal we've set for ourselves is to do it by 2040, but I think both from an environmental and a health perspective, the sooner the better."
But Guilbeault is still reluctant to take a definitive position on the elephant in the negotiating room: a cap on plastic production.
"We want an ambitious treaty," he said.
"I don't think right now is the time to start ... getting bogged down on certain things and say, 'OK, well, this is it.' Let's have the conversation and see where we land."
For many environmental and health organizations observing the talks, the only way to solve the plastic crisis is to cut back on the amount produced in the first place.
But that's a no-go zone for the chemical and plastic production industries, whose members argue alternatives to plastic are often more expensive, more energy intensive and heavier.
Karen Wirsig, senior program manager for plastics at advocacy organization Environmental Defence, said plastic production will double by 2050 if left unchecked. Plastic waste could triple by 2060, she added.
"Plastic pollution is a global crisis that intensifies every day when we let plastic production and use go unchecked," she said.
"The Earth and our health cannot afford business as usual."
The Organization for Economic Co-operation says global plastic production grew from 234 million tonnes in 2000 to 460 million tonnes in 2019, while plastic waste grew from 156 million tonnes to 353 million tonnes.
Globally about half of that waste ends up in landfills, one-fifth is incinerated, sometimes to create electricity, and almost one-tenth is recycled. More than one-fifth is "mismanaged," meaning it ends up in places it is not supposed to be.
The mismanagement issue is far worse in developing economies, where waste management programs are limited if they exist at all. In some parts of Africa, the OECD said almost two-thirds of plastic waste is mismanaged, and in much of Asia almost half. That compares with less than one-tenth across the world's richest countries.
Adding to that problem is that rich countries continue to export their garbage overseas despite international rules in place to prevent the practice. Last fall a Canadian Press investigation in partnership with Lighthouse Reports and journalists in Myanmar, Thailand and Europe found evidence of Canadian plastic food wrappers and plumbing parts in trash heaps encircling homes and gardens in a Myanmar town.
In Canada, the OECD reported, more than 80 per cent of plastic waste is landfilled, and only six per cent recycled. Seven per cent is mismanaged.
The evolving treaty has several areas of focus, including discussions on a cap on production, reducing the types of products most commonly found in nature, and what are known as chemicals of concern.
A UN report prepared ahead of the second round of treaty talks in Paris last June said more than 13,000 chemicals are used to make plastics, and 10 groups of those chemicals are highly toxic and likely to leech out of their products. That includes flame retardants, ultraviolet stabilizers and additives used to make plastics harder, waterproof or stain resistant.
Dr. Lyndia Dernis, a Montreal anesthesiologist and member of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, said most plastic additives are endocrine disrupters, which cause everything from diabetes and obesity to high blood pressure, infertility, cancer and immunologic disorders.
Plastic is extremely common in medicine. When she starts an intravenous for a pregnant patient, for instance, she said that material contains phthalates, "a very well studied endocrine disruptor."
"Early in pregnancy the baby girl's reproductive system is in place, including all the eggs for the rest of her life. This means that when I start an intravenous, I'm exposing three generations at once: the pregnant mom, her future baby girl, and the babies of that baby to be," she said.
Greenpeace and other environmental groups are calling for plastic production to be cut 75 per cent from 2019 levels by 2040. Recycling, they argue, is a myth that doesn't really happen. Most of what Canadians toss in their blue boxes still ends up in the landfill.
Isabelle Des Chenes, vice-president of policy for the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, said society can't ban or cap its way out of plastic waste.
For Des Chenes, the key component to the treaty is to create a "circular economy" where companies design products to be reused and recycled, rather than thrown away.
That includes investments in equipment to break plastics back down into their original compounds to be used again, as well as standardizing designs to make recycling possible, she said.
Des Chenes said if you just look at potato chip bags, which are made of layers of different plastic polymers, those layers differ depending on the brand. It is easier to recycle those bags if there is consistency.
Guilbeault has promised regulations in Canada to require both minimum amounts of recycled content in plastics and consistency in design. Both will increase a market for recycling, which is very limited in Canada. Updates on those promises could be expected during the treaty talks, he implied.
Some of Canada's domestic efforts are on pause after the Federal Court ruled last fall that a government decision to designate all plastics as "toxic" was too broad. That designation is what Canada is using to ban the production and use of some single-use plastics like straws, grocery bags and takeout containers.
Canada is appealing that decision and Guilbeault said the case won't have any influence on federal positions during treaty talks.
November treaty talks in Kenya saw the deal's draft text balloon from 35 pages to more than 70. It currently contains a lot of repetition, with multiple options on line items reflecting varying viewpoints.
Guilbeault said he'd like to get that text "70 per cent clean" by the end of the Ottawa round, leaving the most difficult issues to be handled in side talks over the summer and then in the final discussions in Korea in the fall.
The treaty talks in Ottawa begin Tuesday and run for seven days.
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial shifts to opening statements Monday, followed by the start of witness testimony. A jury of seven men and five women, plus six alternates, was picked last week.
For Russ Jericho, seeing the Edmonton Oilers enter the Stanley Cup playoffs is the culmination of an unlikely passion.
A young brother and sister died and several people were injured, some of them seriously, when a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a young child's birthday party Saturday at a boat club.
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of the GO train, coming into contact with a stationary object and falling just after 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
Georgina McGrath, one of many survivors of domestic abuse, says police officers, judges and lawyers need specialized training about strangulation in intimate partner violence cases.
Ukrainian and Western leaders welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, as the Kremlin warned the passage of the bill would 'further ruin' Ukraine and cause more deaths.
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
For Russ Jericho, seeing the Edmonton Oilers enter the Stanley Cup playoffs is the culmination of an unlikely passion.
Georgina McGrath, one of many survivors of domestic abuse, says police officers, judges and lawyers need specialized training about strangulation in intimate partner violence cases.
Negotiators from 176 countries will gather in downtown Ottawa this week for the fourth round of talks to create a global treaty to eliminate plastic waste in less than 20 years. The aim is to finalize a deal by the end of the year.
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of the GO train, coming into contact with a stationary object and falling just after 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial shifts to opening statements Monday, followed by the start of witness testimony. A jury of seven men and five women, plus six alternates, was picked last week.
Carpets of yellow, orange and gold flowers are beginning to cover Southern California's vast deserts, the Bay Area's dramatic bluffs and even near Los Angeles International Airport.
As U.S. President Joe Biden and Donald Trump step up their campaigning in swing states, a quieter battle is taking place in the shadows of their White House rematch.
Ukrainian and Western leaders welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, as the Kremlin warned the passage of the bill would 'further ruin' Ukraine and cause more deaths.
Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional military aid to its close ally.
Two Japanese navy helicopters carrying eight crew members crashed in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during nighttime training in a possible collision, leaving one dead while rescuers on Sunday searched for seven others missing, the defence minister said.
Negotiators from 176 countries will gather in downtown Ottawa this week for the fourth round of talks to create a global treaty to eliminate plastic waste in less than 20 years. The aim is to finalize a deal by the end of the year.
Despite expressing vehement opposition to the newly unveiled federal budget, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman would not say whether her party would reverse the Liberals' plan to increase the capital gains inclusion rate.
Despite significant criticisms from business owners and entrepreneurs that parts of the federal government's latest budget — specifically changes to taxes on capital gains — will stunt innovation, Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez insists it won't.
Marijuana is legalized for recreational use in Canada and 24 U.S. states, two territories and the District of Columbia.
In a climate of social media-endorsed wellness rituals, plunging into cold water has promised to aid muscle recovery, enhance mental health and support immune system function. But the evidence of such benefits sits on thin ice, according to researchers.
Dengue cases are surging in the Americas, with cases reported topping 5.2 million as of this week, surpassing a yearly record set in 2023, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
Worried artificial intelligence is coming for your job? So is the federal government -- enough, at least, to set aside $50 million for skills retraining for workers.
The House passed legislation Saturday that would ban TikTok in the United States if the popular social media platform's China-based owner doesn't sell its stake within a year, but don't expect the app to go away anytime soon.
Olympic organizers unveiled their strategy Friday to use artificial intelligence in sports, joining the global rush to capitalize on the rapidly advancing technology.
Taylor Swift released 'The Tortured Poets Department' on Friday, a 31-track surprise double album.
A Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate played chess nonstop for 60 hours in New York City's Times Square to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.
She's the title character of 'Bluey,' a kids' program consisting of seven-minute episodes that have enraptured children and adults alike. This week's release of its longest episode yet — at a whopping 28 minutes — prompted an outpouring of appreciation for the show, even from those who are neither toddler nor parent.
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
Lululemon Athletica will close its distribution centre in the state of Washington at the end of the year and lay off more than 100 employees, the apparel retailer told Reuters on Friday.
A GoFundMe campaign for a Moncton drummer has raised around $49,500 in just a few weeks.
Hospital chaplain J.S. Park opens up about death, grief and hearing thousands of last words, and shares his advice for the living.
Saturday marks marijuana culture’s high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather — at 4:20 p.m. — in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal-weed states thank their customers with discounts.
For Russ Jericho, seeing the Edmonton Oilers enter the Stanley Cup playoffs is the culmination of an unlikely passion.
Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
Tesla is recalling 3,878 of its 2024 Cybertrucks after it discovered that the accelerator pedal can become stuck, potentially causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increase the risk of a crash.
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Molly Knight, a grade four student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return, after what officials described as an 'astonishing' six-day journey.
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Surrey on Saturday to participate in the annual Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, which organizers say is the largest celebration of the Sikh event in the world.
Cannabis enthusiasts and would-be protesters who went to Vancouver's Sunset Beach expecting a 4-20 festival this year were met instead with fences and police officers.
Two people are injured after a four-vehicle crash in Scarborough Sunday morning.
Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
Centre Street Bridge has reopened after being closed early Sunday morning for an investigation into a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that sent one person to hospital.
Ukrainian and Western leaders welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, as the Kremlin warned the passage of the bill would 'further ruin' Ukraine and cause more deaths.
One person is in stable condition in hospital after a stabbing in northeast Calgary.
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
A first of its kind entertainment law course centred on Taylor Swift will be offered this fall at Queen’s University.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 417 that happened Friday.
A Montreal woman says she lost close to $25,000 on a fake crypto trading platform she thought was developed by Elon Musk, highlighting the dangers of online scams, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
Members of the community in Montreal's Village neighbourhood say they've seen some improvements to local security and cleanliness, but argue Quebec needs to do more to support vulnerable people in the area.
A man was run over by his own SUV Saturday morning after it was stolen by a carjacker on Jasper Avenue.
For Russ Jericho, seeing the Edmonton Oilers enter the Stanley Cup playoffs is the culmination of an unlikely passion.
Ukrainian and Western leaders welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, as the Kremlin warned the passage of the bill would 'further ruin' Ukraine and cause more deaths.
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
Halifax Regional Police has taken one man into custody after a weapons incident early Sunday morning.
Halifax Water says water service has been restored to customers in Middle Musquodoboit after a water main break, but a boil water advisory is in effect for the area.
On Sunday, the Jets will face off against the Avalanche as thousands of fans flood Donald Street in downtown Winnipeg for the first Whiteout Party of the year.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a two-year-old homicide.
A 34-year-old man from Brandon, Man. is facing a number of charges after police said he attempted to stab an officer Friday evening.
Regina's Centennial Market (CM) is being forced to close after an inspection by Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) found the building was not up to code.
Questions are being asked in the legislature about the significant cost of two major government infrastructure projects.
Fire crews battled an early morning blaze that displaced occupants from 22 suites.
A lone rider involved in an ATV rollover has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
Conestoga College and its president John Tibbits have been named in a defamation lawsuit.
The Saskatoon Potters Guild is back with their annual spring exhibition.
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple charges after a break-and-enter escalated into an armed robbery.
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
A Thunder Bay man has been fined $2,000 after he was caught in a decoy operation hunting on private land.
A Sudbury man and three residents of Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island have been charged with numerous drug and weapon-related offences following a joint police investigation.
Flanked by major union players from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Ontario Federation of Labour, approximately 2,000 graduate-level teaching assistants (GTAs) at Western University remain on the picket line.
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
The driver of a pick-up truck that rolled over in a Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 400 was the sixth driver to be charged by Orillia OPP for impaired operation-related offences in the last seven days.
LifeLabs workers in Barrie joined others from across the region on Saturday in protesting ahead of a looming strike deadline.
A man from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after an early morning crash on Highway 400 near Innisfil.
Dave Cassidy has held the position of Unifor Local 444 president since 2018.
Sailors from the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve are conducting exercises on the river alongside various emergency service groups this weekend, aiming to respond effectively in a coordinated manner to water emergencies.
When event management students at St. Clair College were assigned to organize a fundraiser for a non-profit organization, Aulterlee Porte’s group chose to host an event at the Harbour House to help the McBride Youth United Association.
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
If EA Sports' annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation is correct, the Vancouver Canucks are about to exorcise a whole lot of demons.
When it comes to delivery dope, B.C.'s capital comes out on top, according to Uber Eats.
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
A new theatre group is setting up shop in Lethbridge.
The Okotoks Oilers poured it on Friday night, firing 43 shots at goalie Johnny Hicks, who stopped them all, leading the Brooks Bandits to a 4-0 win.
A Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with six different incidents where women were approached and solicited.
The Sault's Kyle Dubas has been named to Canada's front office team for the upcoming world hockey championship.
Historic buildings across Canada are competing for up to $50,000 to help with restoration costs.
A Sault Ste. Marie-based support group for women is hoping to work with other groups to provide more inclusive services.
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.