What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree

A first responder and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.

A multi-day search for the suspects, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and his younger brother Myles Sanderson, 30, began on Sunday following multiple reports of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation – about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon – and nearby village of Weldon.

On Monday, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore confirmed they had found the deceased body of one of the suspects, Damien, at James Smith Cree Nation with injuries that were not believed to have been self-inflicted. The RCMP say his brother Myles is still at large.

Police have not identified a motive, but noted some of the victims may have been targeted while others were attacked at random.

CTV News has been able to confirm the identities of two of the 10 victims. Here's how friends and relatives are remembering the people they lost:

WES PETTERSEN

Wes Pettersen was killed Sunday morning at his home in the village of Weldon. Neighbours described him as a 77-year-old widower.

"He was just a lovely man," Doreen Lees of Weldon told Reuters.

He's being remembered for his humour and kindness.

GLORIA BURNS

Gloria Burns is being remembered as a respect elder who helped people with addiction.

Her brother, Darryl Burns, said she was a first responder who went to a crisis call at the James Smith Cree Nation and died after getting caught up in the violence.

"My sister lived her life to the best of her ability helping people," he told CTV News.

"Gloria was an avid helper and great asset to our community," Twitter user Stephanie Tee wrote.

"Gloria loved helping people," Joan Strong posted on Facebook. "She worked at a healing lodge and helped many of us Indigenous people."

Other members of Burns' family are believed to be among those killed.

With files from CTV National News Winnipeg Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon and Reuters