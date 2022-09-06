What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
A multi-day search for the suspects, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and his younger brother Myles Sanderson, 30, began on Sunday following multiple reports of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation – about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon – and nearby village of Weldon.
On Monday, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore confirmed they had found the deceased body of one of the suspects, Damien, at James Smith Cree Nation with injuries that were not believed to have been self-inflicted. The RCMP say his brother Myles is still at large.
Police have not identified a motive, but noted some of the victims may have been targeted while others were attacked at random.
- Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
- What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
CTV News has been able to confirm the identities of two of the 10 victims. Here's how friends and relatives are remembering the people they lost:
WES PETTERSEN
Wes Pettersen was killed Sunday morning at his home in the village of Weldon. Neighbours described him as a 77-year-old widower.
"He was just a lovely man," Doreen Lees of Weldon told Reuters.
He's being remembered for his humour and kindness.
GLORIA BURNS
Gloria Burns is being remembered as a respect elder who helped people with addiction.
Her brother, Darryl Burns, said she was a first responder who went to a crisis call at the James Smith Cree Nation and died after getting caught up in the violence.
"My sister lived her life to the best of her ability helping people," he told CTV News.
"Gloria was an avid helper and great asset to our community," Twitter user Stephanie Tee wrote.
"Gloria loved helping people," Joan Strong posted on Facebook. "She worked at a healing lodge and helped many of us Indigenous people."
Other members of Burns' family are believed to be among those killed.
With files from CTV National News Winnipeg Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon and Reuters
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
How Quebec's election impacts the rest of Canada
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
What kind of support is the federal government offering Sask. First Nation after stabbings?
The federal government promised support to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree First Nation in the aftermath of a deadly mass stabbing, but what does that look like?
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Majority of Canadians view a politician's open support of trucker protest as negative: survey
Most Canadians say they would hold a negative view of a politician who openly supported the trucker protest that took place in Ottawa earlier this year, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Sask. police end 3rd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to mass stabbings
A dangerous persons alert issued by Maidstone RCMP has been cancelled.
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Toronto
-
Ontario driver hit with nearly $800 in fees for breaking rule he didn't know existed
An Ontario driver is facing fees of nearly $800 after receiving two tickets in a 24-hour span for breaking a rule he says he didn't know existed.
-
Family of Toronto man who died 8 months ago waiting to bury remains amid court battle with cemetery
A Toronto man who died more than eight months ago has still not been buried in a Richmond Hill cemetery amid an ongoing court battle between his family and the landowners.
-
This Toronto speed camera issued the most tickets in June and July
One automated speed camera in Toronto issued more than 10 per cent of all tickets in June and July.
Ottawa
-
McKenney would freeze transit fares if elected mayor
Catherine McKenney says they would freeze transit fares, increase OC Transpo funding by 20 per cent and initiate a “top to bottom review” of the service if elected mayor.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal trending down as school returns
The latest data showing the amount of COVID-19 in Ottawa’s wastewater is showing a downward trend through the end of August, just as students return to their classrooms.
-
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports club
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports club without one.
Barrie
-
Man killed after saving woman from 'violent attack' in Bradford, police say
Police in Bradford West Gwillimbury are investigating the death of a man who came to the aid of a woman as she was being "violently attacked."
-
Families homeless after fire ravages Angus townhomes
An early morning fire on Monday in Essa Township has left several townhomes with extensive damage.
-
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Oro-Medonte collision
Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle collision with a passenger vehicle in Oro-Medonte over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
'I was disappointed': Party along Ezra Avenue in Waterloo leaves trail of damage
A large gathering on Ezra Avenue Monday night left a trail of damage in Waterloo’s university district.
-
Can you correctly guess CTV Kitchener staff based on their old back to schools photos?
It’s that time of year again when hundreds of students across Waterloo Region return to the classroom.
-
Ranking the top locations for crashes in Waterloo Region
A Cambridge intersection and a Kitchener roundabout are at the top of the list of the worst spots for collisions in Waterloo Region.
London
-
Downtown businesses press city to help homeless with petition
A petition that urges the City of London to do more to combat homelessness in our community is gaining momentum. After only eight weeks, the petition has gained more than 1,000 signatures.
-
'There is a void now': Friends rally to help partner of deceased St. Thomas, Ont. trucker
Before speaking with CTV News London, Marj Kuhn walked her dog and “had a big cry to let it all out.” It was the first time she spoke publicly about her partner of 10 years, Cam Wilcox. The 67-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont. passed away after his transport truck collided with an SUV, sending six people to hospital in rural Lambton County on August 23.
-
London police renew plea for help as search for human trafficking suspect continues
London police are once again requesting the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Matthew Parris-Cassidy, who’s wanted in connection for his alleged involvement in a May 2022 human trafficking investigation.
Windsor
-
'I can assure you the downtown is very safe': Police promise more units downtown after series of attacks
Downtown residents, business owners and visitors are on edge Tuesday after a series of incidents that turned violent over the past few weeks.
-
Fifth suspect arrested after alleged assaults posted to social media
Windsor police have arrested a fifth suspect after alleged assaults were posted on social media.
-
Mixed emotions as students return to school
While some students were happy to be back at school with lapsed COVID-19 restrictions and some parents hope an eighth wave of the pandemic won't disrupt things, everyone had their own opinion ahead of the new school year.
Montreal
-
'Hostage to a single party,' Conservative Duhaime courts English voters, promotes bilingualism
Quebec Conservative Party (CPQ) leader Eric Duhaime took dead aim at the provincial Liberal party base on Tuesday by courting the English-speaking community.
-
Police tech students could leave Montreal for more attractive salaries
As Montreal police struggle to recruit and retain officers amid a labour shortage, one police college on the island says police services outside of Quebec are recruiting their graduates now more than ever.
-
Worker at Quebec COVID-19 vaccination site facing charges over fake documents
A worker at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Quebec City is facing charges for allegedly falsified documents so that she and others could obtain fake vaccine passports.
Atlantic
-
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
-
Mountie who got to know killer before N.S. mass shooting says they weren't friends
A Mountie who got to know a man who later murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia told a public inquiry today he did not consider Gabriel Wortman a friend even though he visited the killer's rural home 15 or 16 times between 2007 and 2011.
-
Four people charged following protest outside Dartmouth housing development
Four people are facing obstruction charges after they were arrested at a protest over construction near the Eisner Cove Wetland in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
-
16-year-old charged in Winnipeg's 37th homicide of 2022: police
A 16-year-old male has been charged following an altercation at a home Saturday that police believe resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.
-
Man missing since October was victim of homicide: Manitoba RCMP
A man who has been missing since October 2021 is now believed to be the victim of a homicide.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued in summer Beltline shooting
Abdullah Amer is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police warned.
-
Danielle Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act would create a 'banana republic': Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney again slammed the idea of a sovereignty act on Tuesday, calling it a "full-frontal attack on the rule of law."
-
Parole eligibility decision reserved for man who killed ex, child
A Calgary man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend and was later convicted of killing her young daughter will have to wait until November to learn his fate.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
-
Danielle Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act would create a 'banana republic': Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney again slammed the idea of a sovereignty act on Tuesday, calling it a "full-frontal attack on the rule of law."
-
Cooler temps aiding Jasper firefight; campgrounds closed amid persisting power outage
A lightning-ignited wildfire in Jasper National Park in Alberta was estimated to be 6,150 hectares as of Tuesday morning, down from the 8,000 hectares it had grown to over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Here's how B.C. is rolling out fall boosters of COVID-19 vaccine
The B.C. government expects to begin sending invitations for fall COVID-19 vaccine boosters by the end of the week, pending the arrival of the first shipment of Omicron-targeting bivalent doses.
-
B.C. students head back to school with no COVID-19 restrictions
For the first time since 2019, British Columbia’s K to 12 students are starting a new school year with no COVID-19 restrictions in the classroom.
-
Why isn't Canada getting the same COVID-19 booster as the U.S.? Here's what B.C. officials say about bivalent vaccines
An updated COVID-19 vaccine is coming to B.C. for a fall booster program and local health officials explained Tuesday how the new combination will offer improved protection from the disease.
Politics
-
How Quebec's election impacts the rest of Canada
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
-
What kind of support is the federal government offering Sask. First Nation after stabbings?
The federal government promised support to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree First Nation in the aftermath of a deadly mass stabbing, but what does that look like?
-
PM Trudeau holding affordability-focused cabinet retreat in Vancouver
Kicking off a three-day meeting with members of the federal cabinet to plot out their plans for the fall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a key focus will be on coming up with 'solutions' to ease Canadians' affordability concerns.
Health
-
Juul to pay nearly US$440M to settle states' teen vaping probe
Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly US$440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.
-
India and China clear needle-free COVID-19 vaccines
China has become the first country to green-light an inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for potential use of the needle-free product in the country, where suppressing the spread of COVID-19 remains a top priority.
-
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
Sci-Tech
-
Stunning new 8K footage shows Titanic as it's never been seen before
New footage has been released showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as it's never been seen before: in full 8K quality, the highest screen resolution currently available.
-
Webb telescope captures stunning new image of young stars in the Tarantula Nebula
A giant space tarantula has been caught by a Webb -- NASA's highly sensitive James Webb Space Telescope, that is.
-
What to expect at Apple's 'far out' iPhone 14 event
Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 14 lineup at the company's annual September keynote event on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports club
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports club without one.
-
Harry Styles and Chris Pine 'spit take'? 'Don't Worry Darling,' we'll explain
The latest internet conversation connected to the film 'Don't Worry Darling' involves stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine and an (alleged) spit-take.
-
Red carpets are back at TIFF, but big questions loom about the future of cinema
A motorcade of Hollywood glitterati and steady flow of cinematic hype descends on the Toronto International Film Festival this week, but a dark cloud looms over the celebration as the battered movie industry faces crucial questions about its future.
Business
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide
The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday.
-
Germany plans to drop mask-wearing mandate on planes
The German government plans to drop a requirement for people to wear masks on flights to and from the country, though the health minister said Tuesday that it could be reimposed if coronavirus cases rise sharply.
-
Average non-mortgage debt tops $21,000, up 2.4 per cent from last year, Equifax says
Equifax Canada says total consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 8.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.
Lifestyle
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
-
Hillary Clinton describes the moment she decided to switch to her famous pantsuits
Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to 'suggestive' photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.
Sports
-
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
-
U.S. Open: Tiafoe ousts Nadal, Jannik Sinner beats Ivashka
Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal's 22-match Grand Slam winning streak Monday and reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time.
-
Prince Harry, Meghan in Germany to promote Invictus Games
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in the western German city of Duesseldorf on Tuesday where they promoted the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans.
Autos
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
-
U.S. Student pilot lands plane on highway following malfunction
Boulder City Police Department and Nevada State Police responded to an aircraft emergency landing on US 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday night.
-
Manitoba lithium mine ready for electric vehicle boom
Canada is poised to become a major supplier of lithium in North America as the auto industry transitions from fossil fuel to electric vehicles over the next few years, and a mine in northern Manitoba is ready to take advantage.