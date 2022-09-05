Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10

A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects.

"We believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and others have been attacked randomly," Rhonda Blackmore, the assistant commissioner in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP, told reporters in Regina.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today."

Blackmore said the 15 injured were taken to hospital but there may be more who sought medical help on their own.

The attacks took place at 13 different locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, she said.

Here's a timeline of the police response. All times local:

5:40 a.m. - RCMP receives multiple calls from James Smith Cree Nation about stabbings at different locations.

7:12 a.m. - Saskatchewan RCMP issues dangerous persons alert, says police trying to locate two suspects. Area residents of James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities of Candle Lake, Prince Albert, Melfort, Humboldt and Rosthern told to seek immediate shelter, use caution.

7:57 a.m. - RCMP releases names and photos of suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is described as five-feet-seven inches, 155 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. Myles Sanderson was described as six-feet-one inch, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

8:20 a.m. - RCMP extends dangerous persons alert to province of Saskatchewan, saying the suspects are believed to be travelling in a vehicle.

9:45 a.m. - RCMP issues fourth dangerous persons alert saying there have been multiple victims in multiple locations, at least one at James Smith Cree Nation and another victim at Weldon. Some of the attacks appear to be random.

11:25 a.m. - RCMP sends request to Mounties in Manitoba and Alberta to extend dangerous persons alert to their provinces.

12:07p.m. - RCMP issues fifth update saying witnesses report seeing suspect vehicle in Regina on Arcola Ave. Residents asked to shelter in place. The vehicle is described as a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

3:45 p.m. - RCMP announces 10 people have been killed and 15 others injured in the attacks, which they say took place across 13 locations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2022.