What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
One of the suspects wanted in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan that killed 10 victims and injured 18, has been found dead, the RCMP said Monday.
Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, were wanted by Saskatchewan RCMP in connection with the attacks that took place across the James Smith Cree Nation and the neighbouring village of Weldon on Sunday.
But at a news conference Monday afternoon, Sask. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said forensic investigators had found Damien Sanderson’s body at James Smith Cree Nation.
"We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point," Blackmore said.
Damien’s brother, Myles Sanderson is still at large. He is expected to be injured and may be looking for medical attention, Blackmore said.
"Even if (Myles) is injured it does not mean he is not still dangerous," Blackmore said, warning civilians to be vigilant.
The Assistant Commissioner said Myles has a "lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes."
On Monday morning, RCMP announced charges against both suspects. Myles is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering. Damien was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering.
Police describe Myles as six feet one inch tall, 240 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.
The pair were last seen in Regina on Monday morning and were last known to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the licence plate 119 MPI. During a press conference on Sunday, Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore said they are not sure if the suspects had changed their vehicle since and their direction of travel remains unknown.
A dangerous persons alert first sent in Saskatchewan has been extended to Alberta and Manitoba as the manhunt continues.
The motive behind the stabbings remains unknown, but RCMP believe some of the victims were targeted by the suspects while others were attacked at random.
In a video posted to Twitter on Monday morning, Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said efforts are being made by both RCMP and the Regina Police Service to find the suspects.
"We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody,” he said in the video.
Though the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen, Bray says anyone with information on their whereabouts should notify police immediately.
“We are confident that someone out there knows the whereabouts of these two and has information that would be valuable to the police. I urge you to get in touch with your local police service to let us know,” he said.
Anyone who encounters the suspects are asked to call 911 and leave the area immediately.
With files from CTV News Regina,The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca's Rhythm Sachdeva
